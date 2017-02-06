Allied Services honors Miracle Makers

Allied Services Integrated Health System honored the contributions and successes of employees and managers from various divisions at their bimonthly Miracle Maker luncheon. From left, first row, Danielle Burrier, speech therapist, Scranton Rehab Hospital; Lori Aldrich, occupational therapist, Heinz Rehab Hospital; Clara Schubert, custodian, Vocational Services; Frances Boots, developmental assistant, Vocational Services. Second row, Jim Brogna, Vice President of Corporate Advancement & Communication; Laura Piazza-Smith, Vice President, Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center; Pearl Stanek, Food Service Worker, Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center; Carl Miller, supportive living caseworker, Behavioral Health Services; Tina McCarthy, Physician Partnership Coordinator and Bill Conaboy, president/CEO.

