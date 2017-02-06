Our Lady of Peace School holds talent show during Catholic Schools Week

CLARKS GREEN — Singing, dancing, clapping, playing, laughing – the talent show held Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Peace School was full of fun. The event was one of several special activities planned for Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, including a Brain Show Game, Social Media Safety Talk, balloon artists and face painters and a Basketball Shoot Out.

Ethan Cutillo, third grade, sings and plays the piano in a performance that had the audience clapping along during the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Peace.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-1.jpg Ethan Cutillo, third grade, sings and plays the piano in a performance that had the audience clapping along during the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Peace. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Kindergartner Julia Healey sings during the talent show Wednesday morning at OLP.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-2.jpg Kindergartner Julia Healey sings during the talent show Wednesday morning at OLP. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Brother and sister comedy duo Eva, kindergarten, and A.J. Schuler, third grade, open Wednesday’s Catholic Schools Week talent show at OLP with some jokes.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-3.jpg Brother and sister comedy duo Eva, kindergarten, and A.J. Schuler, third grade, open Wednesday’s Catholic Schools Week talent show at OLP with some jokes. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Rachel Fay, fifth grade, plays a piece on the piano for the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-4.jpg Rachel Fay, fifth grade, plays a piece on the piano for the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Eighth-grade student Marina Rinkunas gives a heartfelt musical performance during Wednesday’s talent show at OLP for Catholic Schools Week.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-5.jpg Eighth-grade student Marina Rinkunas gives a heartfelt musical performance during Wednesday’s talent show at OLP for Catholic Schools Week. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Jenna Hillebrand, fourth grade, impresses the crowd with her gymnastics moves at the OLP talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-6.jpg Jenna Hillebrand, fourth grade, impresses the crowd with her gymnastics moves at the OLP talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

Fourth-graders Grace Devine and Annabelle Dennis perform a gymnastics dance for the talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-7.jpg Fourth-graders Grace Devine and Annabelle Dennis perform a gymnastics dance for the talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal

OLP first-grader Darsh Patel gets the audience laughing with a series of jokes at Wednesday morning’s talent show in the school gymnasium.