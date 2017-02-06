Our Lady of Peace School holds talent show during Catholic Schools Week

By Elizabeth Baumeister - ebaumeister@timesleader.com
Ethan Cutillo, third grade, sings and plays the piano in a performance that had the audience clapping along during the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Peace.
Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Kindergartner Julia Healey sings during the talent show Wednesday morning at OLP.
Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Brother and sister comedy duo Eva, kindergarten, and A.J. Schuler, third grade, open Wednesday’s Catholic Schools Week talent show at OLP with some jokes.
Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Rachel Fay, fifth grade, plays a piece on the piano for the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP.
Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Eighth-grade student Marina Rinkunas gives a heartfelt musical performance during Wednesday’s talent show at OLP for Catholic Schools Week.
Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Jenna Hillebrand, fourth grade, impresses the crowd with her gymnastics moves at the OLP talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Fourth-graders Grace Devine and Annabelle Dennis perform a gymnastics dance for the talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP.
Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
OLP first-grader Darsh Patel gets the audience laughing with a series of jokes at Wednesday morning’s talent show in the school gymnasium.
Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
CLARKS GREEN — Singing, dancing, clapping, playing, laughing – the talent show held Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Peace School was full of fun. The event was one of several special activities planned for Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, including a Brain Show Game, Social Media Safety Talk, balloon artists and face painters and a Basketball Shoot Out.
Ethan Cutillo, third grade, sings and plays the piano in a performance that had the audience clapping along during the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Peace.
http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-1.jpgEthan Cutillo, third grade, sings and plays the piano in a performance that had the audience clapping along during the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Our Lady of Peace. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Kindergartner Julia Healey sings during the talent show Wednesday morning at OLP.
http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-2.jpgKindergartner Julia Healey sings during the talent show Wednesday morning at OLP. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Brother and sister comedy duo Eva, kindergarten, and A.J. Schuler, third grade, open Wednesday’s Catholic Schools Week talent show at OLP with some jokes.
http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-3.jpgBrother and sister comedy duo Eva, kindergarten, and A.J. Schuler, third grade, open Wednesday’s Catholic Schools Week talent show at OLP with some jokes. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Rachel Fay, fifth grade, plays a piece on the piano for the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP.
http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-4.jpgRachel Fay, fifth grade, plays a piece on the piano for the Catholic Schools Week talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Eighth-grade student Marina Rinkunas gives a heartfelt musical performance during Wednesday’s talent show at OLP for Catholic Schools Week.
http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-5.jpgEighth-grade student Marina Rinkunas gives a heartfelt musical performance during Wednesday’s talent show at OLP for Catholic Schools Week. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Jenna Hillebrand, fourth grade, impresses the crowd with her gymnastics moves at the OLP talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1.
http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-6.jpgJenna Hillebrand, fourth grade, impresses the crowd with her gymnastics moves at the OLP talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
Fourth-graders Grace Devine and Annabelle Dennis perform a gymnastics dance for the talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP.
http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-7.jpgFourth-graders Grace Devine and Annabelle Dennis perform a gymnastics dance for the talent show Wednesday, Feb. 1 at OLP. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
OLP first-grader Darsh Patel gets the audience laughing with a series of jokes at Wednesday morning’s talent show in the school gymnasium.
http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Talent-8.jpgOLP first-grader Darsh Patel gets the audience laughing with a series of jokes at Wednesday morning’s talent show in the school gymnasium. Elizabeth Baumeister photos | Abington Journal
By Elizabeth Baumeister
ebaumeister@timesleader.com
Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.
Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.