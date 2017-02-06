Clarks Summit Elementary students, staff donate to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

As a part of the Communities Unit, first-grade students, along with staff members of Clarks Summit Elementary recently collected items for the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Students and staff members brought in cans of pet food, blankets, dog treats and toys to be given to the shelter for use with the animals. In addition to the items, students and staff made a monetary donation of $200 to the shelter. Miss Vogel, Mrs. Kline, Mrs. Larue and Miss Neuhausel are pictured with their students and the items collected through the donation drive.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-CSE-Shelter.jpg Submitted photo