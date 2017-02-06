Keystone College students honor Martin Luther King’s Jr.’s legacy

Keystone College students participated in several activities in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

From left, Keystone College students Matt Sim, of Factoryville, Abreham Kittel from Trumansburg, NY, and Bob Frisco, of Falls, participated in the Martin Luther King Day Walk from the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA – Progressive Center to Courthouse Square in Scranton Jan. 16.

Keystone College men’s soccer coach Joe Schneck, left, and student-athlete Matt Sim, of Factoryville, volunteered at the Factoryville United Methodist Church’s Food Sharing Program in Factoryville, PA, at the United Methodist Church Jan. 20.

Keystone College students Adam Kelly, of Beach Lake, PA, Ayana Lanier-Hunter, of Newark, NJ, and Mike Ciprian, of Carbondale, volunteer during the Sleeping Bag Project, organized by My Brother’s Keeper, Jan. 23 in Evans Hall.

Representatives from My Brother’s Keeper visited Keystone College Jan. 23 to assist Keystone College students and members of administration in sewing sleeping bags for the homeless. From left, Flo Wheatley, founder of My Brother’s Keeper, in Hop Bottom, PA; Lucas Taylor, Keystone College Director of Student Activities from Factoryville; Joan Kupetsky, from Factoryville; Jim Wheatley, of Hop Bottom; and Amy May, of New Milford, PA.

Keystone College student Diego Wright, of Philadelphia, reads a story about Martin Luther King Jr. to children at the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA – Progressive Center Pre-School in Scranton Jan. 25.

Keystone College student Nyasia Smith, of Jackson, NJ, right, visits with Tyleah Thomas, of Scranton, at the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA – Progressive Center Pre-School Jan. 25. Keystone students made a Rosa Parks bus for the children to use.