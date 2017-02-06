Clarks Summit Borough residents voice concerns over icy street

CLARKS SUMMIT — Helene Magnotta, of Barberry Lane, addressed members of Clarks Summit Borough Council with concerns regarding what she called a “serious” freezing water issue on the road during the council’s regular meeting Feb. 1.

“The biggest concern is safety,” Magnotta said. “(Water) freezes across the entire road and the road does not have streetlights, therefore it’s dark at night. It’s a neighborhood that is frequently walked, it doesn’t matter whether it’s below zero, by a lot of people and we’re concerned someone is going to get hurt.

“There is some pooling and, because of the slope of the road, it makes a diagonal across the road and goes down the other side. It always has the same path.”

According to Borough Manager Virginia Kehoe, the icing of the roads has been caused by a stormwater issue.

“They’ve had a problem with icing over the last several winters,” Kehoe said. “The (Department of Public Works) know to keep an eye on it, but we need to get rid of the water to begin with by updating their stormwater system, which would be done as part of a paving job. It’s a priority on our paving list.”

According to Kehoe, the borough’s Public Safety Chairman Pat Williams will assess the road.

Dori Waters, president of The Gathering Place, announced the new community center, in the first floor of the old Clarks Summit firehouse, will be open for the Festival of Ice, Feb. 17-20.

“I’m very happy to report the building is coming along fine,” Waters said. “I think it’s really going to be something this borough will be proud of. We’re almost complete; we don’t have the kitchen or floor treatments finished, but it’s ready enough that we are going to give shelter to cold people on the weekend of the ice festival.”

Chief Chris Yarns announced the police department sold a vehicle to the Hazleton Police Department for $2,200.

Councilman Dave Jenkins announced the borough’s grant committee will apply for a round of 2017 Department of Environmental Protection grants for stormwater management products that implement best management practices.

“We will be seeking funds for creek band restoration on Marion Street and tree planting in the borough,” Jenkins said. “We will also be applying for a Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns grant to pervious pave in front of PNC Bank and Progressive Insurance on State Street.”

Councilman Bob Bennett announced the borough’s Shred Fest will be held on Earth Day, April 22, and the recycling committee is looking for sponsors, donations and volunteers to help unload vehicles.

In other business , members of the borough council:

• approved Julie Mittleman as a new member of the Shade Tree Commission

• approved a resolution to suspend the enforcement of parking meters throughout the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice

• approved a lease for the Abington Little League to utilize the Sheridan Avenue baseball complex, through March 30, 2018.

Members of borough council will meet for a work session at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the borough building, 304 S. State St.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

