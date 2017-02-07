Marley’s Mission announces award recipients for Blue Ribbon Gala

NEWTON TWP. — The board of directors of Marley’s Mission announced award recipients who will be honored at the 7th annual Blue Ribbon Gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave. Scranton.

The Golden Bridle Award. which recognizes a corporation or business that has financially contributed to the success of Marley’s Mission by promoting awareness and making a significant difference in the life of a child, will be presented to The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc. and Toyota of Scranton.

The Champion of Hope Award, which recognizes an individual, organization or agency that is an advocate for children’s rights, is dedicated to protecting children, and collaborates with Marley’s Mission in the healing of children, will be presented to Cigna Inc. and Sanofi Pasteur/VaxServe.

The Saddle of Hope Award, which recognizes an individual who has inspired members of Marley’s Mission and has made significant, positive impact in the lives of others, will be presented to Karen Miller Force and Michael Kulick, “The State Walker.”

The Spirit Reigns Award is designed to honor a dedicated young person under age 18, who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to Marley’s Mission. The award, which acknowledges the dedication and positive spirit of children who, by their actions, promote hope and healing, will be presented to Michael Giumento.

The Blue Ribbon Award, which recognizes a volunteer who embodies selflessness and charity through time and extraordinary dedication to Marley’s Mission, will be presented to Robbie Long.

The Remembering Zachary Award is presented in memory of Zachary, a 14-month-old boy who was a victim of child abuse. The award, which recognizes the passionate and tireless efforts of an individual who brings greater awareness to child abuse and the protection of children, will be given to Patrolman Dan Schauffler, Patrolman Anthony Shields, Patrolman Eric Lindsay and Patrolman Scott Benzeleski. The awards will be presented by Zachary’s mother, Chrissy Marie McLaughlin, who is honorary chairperson of the gala.

Tickets for the gala are $125 and event proceeds will support the annual operations of Marley’s Mission, allowing all services to be provided free of charge to children served by the organization.

Members of the 2017 Marley’s Mission Blue Ribbon Gala Committee are, from left, first row, Tami Prall-Nasser, Maggie Nasser, Gene Talerico, Valerie Langan. Second row, Noelle Griffiths, Dana Lawrence, Courtenay Degnon, Vera Miller, Linda Cappellano-Sarver, Gretchen M. Wintermantel, Erin Healey Walsh, Karen Metviner Bond, Nicole Lance, Amy Hnat, Alexandra Osborne, Kelly Rava and Laura Talerico. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Marley-Gala.jpg Members of the 2017 Marley’s Mission Blue Ribbon Gala Committee are, from left, first row, Tami Prall-Nasser, Maggie Nasser, Gene Talerico, Valerie Langan. Second row, Noelle Griffiths, Dana Lawrence, Courtenay Degnon, Vera Miller, Linda Cappellano-Sarver, Gretchen M. Wintermantel, Erin Healey Walsh, Karen Metviner Bond, Nicole Lance, Amy Hnat, Alexandra Osborne, Kelly Rava and Laura Talerico. Submitted photo

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Marley’s Mission.

Information provided by Marley’s Mission.