Arts and entertainment calendar for week of Feb. 8, 2017

VISUAL ARTS/PERFORMING ARTS

Actors Circle presents ‘Terra Nova’ by Ted Tally, Feb. 9-12 at Providence Playhouse 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or tickets@actorscircle.com. Info: actorscircle.com.

The Wyoming County Players present ‘Séance at the Mansion’ by Eileen Moushey, 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at 33 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. An audience participation murder mystery. Cost: $15 per person or $25 per couple. Reservations: 570-836-6986 or kimdwhipple@frontier.com.

Wyoming County Players present: "Séance at the Moose Lodge" at 5 p.m. Feb 12 at Tunkhannock Moose Lodge, 813 Hunter Highway South. Tickets, which include dinner, are $35 per person and can be reserved by calling 570-836-0153.

The Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania presents ‘A Broadway Valentine,’ 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Shopland Hall at the Scranton Cultural Center. Featuring love songs from Broadway and the Hollywood screen. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 ages 18 and under. $2 discount for adult students, seniors and WVIA members. Info: 570-343-6707 or www.choralsociety.net.

Ziti With Your Sweetie Dinner Theater, 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Clifford Fire Hall, Route 106, Main Street, Clifford. The Clifford Community Youth Group will present “Cafe Murder, A Comedy.” Cost: $10 donation. Tickets: call Robin at 570-222-4344 or Lisa at 570-222-5493; A limited number will be sold at the door.

Winter Fest 2017, multiple times Feb. 17 through March 2 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for Opening Night, which will includes two acclaimed films, popcorn, cheese and crackers, wine, beer and brownie sundae dessert. Movie-goers can enjoy 14 foreign, independent and art films in 14 days. Cost: $25 for Opening Night tickets and $8.50 each for all other showings. Reservations (required for Opening Night only): 570-996-1500. Info: DietrichTheater.com.

Soul Shakers Winter Blues Guitarmageddon II, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Grand Ballroom of the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton. Featuring some of NEPA’s most talented blues musicians, the event, which premiered successfully in February 2016, is a fundraiser for the Scranton Cultural Center, with proceeds benefiting its ongoing operations, restoration and programming. Cost: $20. Tickets: at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. Info: SCCMT.org.

Clarks Summit University presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 24 and 25 on the university’s main stage in the Phelps Student Center. This musical play puts fun and imagination in the spotlight as 12 actors play multiple memorable characters. Cost: $8. Tickets: 570-585-9000 or ClarksSummitU.edu/events.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Amadeus,’ 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 12 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for members and seniors and $10 for children and students. Info: 570-996-1500.

Post-Festival Film Discussion, 1 p.m. March 3 at the Dietrich Theater. A discussion of Winter Fest 2017 films, facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: Free.

After School Players Performance, 11 a.m. March 4 at the Dietrich Theater. A performance of “Third Class” by Brad Slaight, a tale of real life lessons learned outside the classroom. By studying all aspects of producing a play, with emphasis on learning the world of the crew and all aspects of backstage, the middle and high school students will show what they have learned by performing for a live audience. All are invited to come and support young talent. Cost: $5. Info: 570-996-1500.

Community Concerts at Lackawanna College presents comedian Kathleen Madigan, 8 p.m. March 10 at Lackawanna College. Cost: $36-$40. Tickets: ticketfly.com, 570-955-1455 or through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St. during the Box Office hours of 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

Morgan James’ Reckless Abandon Tour concert, 8 p.m. March 31 at Lackawanna College. The final show of the Community Concerts at Lackawanna College’s 89th season. Cost: $28-34. Tickets: ticketfly.com, 570-955-1455 or between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

LITERARY ARTS

Mystery and Detective Book Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Abington Community Library. Selection from Sara Paretsky’s “Indemnity Only.”

Afternoon Book Club, 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Abington Community Library. Selection: “Caleb’s Crossing” by Geraldine Brooks.

Writers’ Group, 7-8:30 p.m. every Thursday (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. For ages 18 and up. Cost: free. Info: 570-833-5246.

Warrior Writers, 7 to 9 p.m. second Fridays at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. These writing workshops support artistic exploration and expression and provide a safe space to share experiences in the military culture. Open to all veterans and service members. Cost: Free. Info/register: call 570-996-1500.

ARTS, CRAFTS AND MORE

Quilting group, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 23 at the Abington Community Library. Bring your project or work on one of theirs.

All Crafting Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Abington Community Library. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Bring a project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

Good Grief Art: Learn to Paint Through Your Loss, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning March 1 at the Abington Senior Community Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. 10 weeks of art lessons and healing for beginners who have lost a loved one, pet or other loss. Instructed by professional artist Marylou Chibirka. Registration required. Cost: free. Info/register: 570-586-8996.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

