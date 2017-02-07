Lackawanna State Park to hold Winterfest 2017 activities Saturday, Feb. 11

N. ABINGTON TWP. — The Lackawanna State Park will host Winterfest 2017 with various activities scattered throughout the park on Saturday, Feb. 11. Maps with activity locations will be available at the Environmental Learning Center. Admission is free. Some activities are dependent on conditions.
The schedule of events is as follows:
9 to 10:30 a.m:
Introduction to Ice Fishing (early bird session) – License required if over age 16.
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m:
Introduction to Ice Fishing – License required if over age 16.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m:
Kids Winter Crafts and Activities
Fat Tire Bike Try-Its
Howlin’ Huskies Sled Dog Demos
Snowshoe loans
12 to 1 p.m:
Nature hike
12 to 3 p.m:
Hot food, drinks and desserts
1 to 2 p.m:
Ice Safety and Rescue Demo
Attendees are also welcome to have fun on their own all day, with sledding, skating and marshmallow toasting. For more information, visit the park’s Facebook page.
Information provided by the Lackawanna State Park.