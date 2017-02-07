Coroner: Clarks Summit women died as result of sudden coronary event prior to Bedford Tower fire

CLARKS SUMMIT — Marlene Neville, 77, died as the result of a sudden coronary event prior to a fire at the Bedford Tower Apartments, 400 Bedford St., Feb. 6, according to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews were dispatched to the location at 2:54 a.m. Feb. 6. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke on the sixth floor and had to force entry into an apartment. Heavy smoke was banked to the floor in the room and fire crews discovered the diseased victim on a couch in the living room area.

The fire appeared to have started by careless smoking and appeared to be accidental. Rowland also assisted at the scene.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

