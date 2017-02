Summit Christian Academy second quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 school year

The following students have been named to Summit Christian Academy’s second quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 school year:

Eighth grade

Justin Bodin

Matthew Buchanan

James Schmidt Jr.

Seventh grade

Isabelle Samsock

Sixth grade

Bryan Bradway

Priscilla Herrera

Ethel Schmidt.

Fifth grade

Christopher Buchanan

Kaylee Parker

Dominick Snipes

Fourth grade

Bethany Buchanan

Madison Liples

Paige Rivers

Nathan Schmidt

Ava Whalen

Third grade

Jonathan Feldman

Logan Schmidt

Jacob Shaw

Joshua Shaw

Second grade

Cayden Bradway

Jaylee Gonzalez

Emily Liples

Faith Mielo

Avery Rivers

First grade

Ethan Christianson

Zackary Feldman

Douglas Fernandes

Sarah Lynott

Aiden Rivers

Caleb Ryan

Anna Schmidt

Alexander Snipes

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-honors-lists-1.jpg

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Summit Christian Academy.

Information provided by Summit Christian Academy.