Community calendar for week of Feb. 8, 2017

REMINDERS

Knights of Columbus Abington Council No. 6611 Bingo, at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday in the Our Lady of the Snows Gathering Room. Cost: no cover charge; Bingo cards are 50 cents each or three for $1 per game. Complimentary light refreshments served. Wheelchair accessible. Info: call Chris Kane at 570-587-1390.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

Stroke Support Group meetings, 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Moses Taylor Hospital. For survivors of stroke and their caregivers. Cost: free. RSVP/info: call Colleen Dodgson at 570-770-5257.

The Lackawanna Historical Society’s Civil War Roundtable meetings, at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Ave., Scranton. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in the Civil War era, 1861-1865. Annual dues: $20 for individuals and $25 for families. Reservations are required. Info: 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.

Over-eaters Anonymous meetings, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: free. Info: 570-587-4313.

Abington Lions Club used eyeglasses collection, at Abington Community Library. Collected eyeglasses will be recycled and distributed to needy people in the United States and countries abroad. A yellow container is set up in the library.

The Women of Trinity Lutheran Church’s Monthly Bible Study, 12 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at 205 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. A light lunch is served, followed by fellowship and a Bible study. Cost: free. Info: call Joyce at 570-222-3041 or Carole at 570-587-1088.

All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Sunday of every month at the Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc., 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $9 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Rotary Club of the Abingtons weekly meetings, 12:10 p.m. on Thursdays at the Ramada and 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Blu Wasabi.

Bereavement Support Group, 6 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month and 12:30 to 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Park in the rear of building and enter through glass door. This traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Facilitated by professional counselors. Info: 570-383-5180.

Clarks Summit Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 through April 8 at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Features about 13 vendors, selling baked goods, jams, jerky, fresh meats, honey and more. Info: clarkssummitfarmersmarket.com.

National Remember Our Troops Campaign seeks representatives. A nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of military service members, veterans and their families. Various volunteer and paid opportunities are available. Info: nrotc.org.

CHILDREN’S & TEENS’ EVENTS

Music for Littles, 10 to 10:45 a.m. on multiple dates at the Dietrich Theater. Series one runs Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through 28, series two on Mondays from March 6 through 27 and series three on Tuesdays from April 4 through 25. For ages 3 to 5. Instructor: Abi Zieger. Students will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play and an introduction to simple instruments. Cost: free. Info: 570-996-1500.

The Waverly Community House’s annual Family Valentine’s Open House Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 11 in the auditorium. For children of all ages. Includes Valentine crafts, card making, games, cookie decorating, light refreshments and more. Cost: A donation of $5 per family will be accepted at the door to cover the cost of supplies. Info: waverlycomm.org.

Kids Create Writing Funshop, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Abington Community Library. Children in grades 3-4 will discover their unique voices and write with the help of books, games and hands-on activities taught by two experienced facilitators. Each week during a four-week session, children will participate in an inspiring warm-up activity, freewriting, sharing and editing. Facilitated by Angela Schobel, recently retired elementary school teacher and parent and Anne Stopper, journalist, published author and parent. Runs weekly from Feb. 19 until March 12.

Scholarship Party with Jennifer Kresock, Noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Abington Community Library. Enjoy light refreshments while completing college scholarship applications. Scholarship websites and databases will be provided. Students should bring a laptop or tablet. Event includes prizes, food, and scholarship search strategies and tips for winning scholarships. For middle school, high school, and college students.

Little People and Nature, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 7 through 28 and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 8 through 29 at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 2 1/2 to 5. Join Rebecca Lesko, of the Endless Mountains Nature Center for this hands-on nature program. Little ones and their favorite adults will explore and learn about various nature topics each week, including owls, creepy critters, groundhogs and seeds of life, through crafts, role-playing, games, stories and more. Cost: free; sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. Info: 570-996-1500.

DAILY EVENTS

Valentine Dinner, 3 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Lucca’s Restaurante, 802 S. Main St., Taylor. Benefits Tracey’s Hope Hospice Care Program and Rescue for Domestic Animals. Order off the menu and Lucca’s will donate 20 percent of the cost of your meal. In addition, there will be various raffles.

Monthly meeting of the Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Abington Community Library in the Ryon Room. For anyone who is a beekeeper, would like to become a beekeeper or just is interested in honeybees. This month’s speaker is Chris Maxwell, of Wildcreek Bees. Cost: free.

“Simple. Natural. Healing.” Weight Loss Seminar, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the Dietrich Theater. Presented by Donna LaBar, this seminar provides education, a plan, recipes and food ideas for an easier approach to improve one’s health. The class includes food sampling. Cost: suggested donation of $10. Info: 570-996-1500.

Back to the 90s Party, 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Abington Community Library. An opportunity for millennials (18 to 34-year-olds) to spend an evening reminiscing the days of their childhood. Snacks, toys, music and more will transport attendees back to the magic of the 90s.

Pre-Lenten slow roasted pork dinner, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at St. Vladimir Parish Center, 428 North Seventh Ave., Scranton. Takeouts available between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. only. Cost: $13 for adults; $8 for students and free for those age five and under. Reservations (required): call Kathleen Izak at 570-346-2414. Door prizes will be awarded along with a 50/50 drawing.

Care Net report, 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at Country Alliance Church, 14014 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Pat Kelly, director of Care Net of Scranton, will give a report on the ministry of the center, which provides a variety of services, free of charge, for women who may be or are pregnant. Cost: free. Info: 570-966-4800.

LCEEC Beekeepers Club session, 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Twp. The primary goals of the group are to promote honey bee colony wellness, share best practices and experiences in beekeeping, and discuss production of honey and other apiary products. All are welcome. Club meetings are free and open to the public. Info: 570-842-1506.

Flynn’s monthly outreach assistance, 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 at the South Abington Township Building, 2nd floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla. A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will be available to help with PennDOT paperwork, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Info: 570-342-4348.

Financial Peace University, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road. This nine-week class, taught by money expert Dave Ramsey via DVD, includes lessons on how to get out of debt, create a budget, make wise spending decisions, save for the future and more. Facilitators: Jay and Gina Jayne. Childcare provided. Info: call 570-587-0077 or 267-424-1883.

The Northeast Tree Fruit Meeting, Feb. 16 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant in the Petro Plaza, Avoca. Registration is at 8:45 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. Commercial tree fruit growers have an opportunity to learn from Penn State Extension specialists who are experts in their program areas and discuss current tree fruit issues. Cost: $25 if received by Feb. 10 or $30 at the door. Register: bit.ly/2kRb5SO or 570-988-3952. Info: 570-316-6516.

The 13th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, Feb. 17-20 at various downtown Clarks Summit venues. This year’s festival is themed “Ice. Lights. Broadway.” Presented by the Abington Business and Professional Association, it features live ice carvings, more than 50 ice sculptures, live music and more. The event will kick off with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Cost: free. Info: theabingtons.org.

Abington Christian Academy’s Pie for Breakfast fundraiser, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 South Abington Road, Clarks Green. Features a variety of sweet and savory homemade pies, with gluten-free items available. Cost: $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 6. Proceeds benefit the school’s general fund. Info: call 570-586-5270 or visit the school’s Facebook page.

Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Trinity Lutheran Church Parish Center, 205 W. Grove St, Clarks Summit. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Wyoming Seminary Visitation Day, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Upper School in Kingston and Lower School in Forty Fort. Open to area elementary, middle and high school students and their families. Info/reservations: 570-718-6610 or wyomingseminary.org.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Tully’s Good Times, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit. Ten percent of each purchase will be donated to the shelter. A printed coupon must be presented to a server for the shelter to receive the funds.

St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral Homemade Pierogi sale, noon to 4 p.m. March 1 at St. John’s Center, Hill St. Mayfield. Cost: $7 per dozen (deep fried or uncooked). Orders: call 570-876-0730 or 570-876-3576 or fax 570-876-2534 no later than Feb. 27. Business orders will be delivered upon request.

Serving Seniors, Inc.’s Annual Pre-Saint Patrick’s Day Cocktail Party, to 8 p.m. March 3 at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic. Includes an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the programs of Serving Seniors, Inc. Cost: $40. Tickets/info: 570-344-3931 or servsen@epix.net.

The Scranton Chapter of UNICO’s 58th annual charity fundraiser, March 4 at Genetti’s Manor. Entertainment will be provided by The Poets. Reservations (required): 570-558-8519.

Sullivan’s March: Our Heritage, 3 p.m. March 5 at the Dietrich Theater. The Endless Mountains region is dotted with historical markers for Sullivan’s March and Wyoming County alone has three. Engaging Sullivan’s March was President Washington’s response to the Wyoming Valley Massacre that killed more than 300 settlers of nearby Forty Fort in 1778. This massacre changed the course of the Revolutionary War, sending General Sullivan to eradicate the Great Iroquois Confederacy, known as the Six Nations. Ed McMullen, historian and reenactor, will tell the tale of this important part of local history and heritage and how to travel the trail in person. Cost: free.

‘Gnocchs and Jokes’ suicide prevention fundraiser, 7 p.m. March 25 at Green Ridge Om Wellness Center, located in the old Ritz Building at 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Benefits the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative. Each guest will be served a small plate of a specially made gnocchi with salad and drink, served until the start of show. Opening acts start at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Teri Granahan. Cost: $30. Reservations (required): 570-507-9494.

Understanding Your Journey Through Grief, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, March 26 through June 4 (excluding April 16) at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Led by Laura Hasenzahl, M.A., CGC, the group will study and discuss the book “Understanding Your Grief” by Alan B. Wilfelt. Cost: $185 (includes cost of books and materials). Info: 570-996-1500.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s 149th Annual Dinner, March 29. Time and venue to be announced. Philadelphia Eagles long snapper and America’s Got Talent finalist Jon Dorembos will be the keynote speaker. Info/tickets: scrantonchamber.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

