First Presbyterian Church to feature art, photography during Ice Festival

CLARKS SUMMIT — Sure, the ice sculptures take center stage, but the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will host several events featuring the talents of local artists and photographers as part of the “Ice, Lights, Broadway!” theme during the 13th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, Feb. 17-20.

An Art and Photography Show will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 19.

The Northeast Photography Club will hold a juried show, in the Session Room of the church, with judging on Thursday, Feb. 16 and the show opening at 6 p.m. Feb. 17.

The Art Show portion of the event will feature work done by church parishioners, with many mediums represented including oils, pencil drawings, pen and ink, and acrylics.

“It’s a great time to meet the photographers and ask questions about their work,” show coordinator and professional photographer Elaine Tweedy said. “Many quality pieces will be available. Also, as a new feature this year, patrons will be able to order and purchase many prints.”

A Children’s Art Show, organized by Barry’s Art Room, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 in Classroom 108.

Twenty-three students from the Clarks Summit area take art lessons with artist Barry Singer at the church on Tuesdays. They learn drawing and painting with an emphasis on creativity and student Skylar Conway assists with the younger class.

Student CJ Miller will coordinate the show.

The church’s Fellowship Hall will be home to a Chili Cafe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18. Students from the Abington Piano Academy will provide entertainment.

A Broadway Revue will be presented by students of the Erin Malloy Vocal Studio at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in the church’s sanctuary. Amanda Alfano, Maura Barrett, Nick Cerep, Francesca Creavey, Abbey Cwalinski, Olivia DiMattio, Madison Eagen, Megan Farrell, Molly Fawcett, Meg Graff, Kiana Grella, Julia Ingargiola, Zoe McGlynn, Lauren Mercereau, Taylor Mercereau, Emma Pasko, Julia Pasko, Kenzie Smith, Rachel Yackobowitz will perform both old and new Broadway show tunes.

Finally, The Broadway Jazz Orchestra and Vocal Ensemble will perform Ice, Lights Cabaret at 4 p.m. Feb. 19.

The First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will host an Art and Photography Show 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 19. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Photography-Ice.jpg The First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will host an Art and Photography Show 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 19. Submitted photos Tweedy http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Tweedy-Ice.jpg Tweedy Submitted photos Students from Barry Singer’s art class will participate in a Children’s Art Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18. From left, first row, Elizabeth Henkels, Brock Pentasuglio, Anna Pasternak, Olivia Conway. Second row, Grace Bennett, Carly Miller, Tori Miller, Ella Axtel, Ella Naylor, Sutton Lisk, Ryan Walsh, Skylar Conway (assistant teacher), and Keaton Lisk. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Children-Art-Ice-1.jpg Students from Barry Singer’s art class will participate in a Children’s Art Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18. From left, first row, Elizabeth Henkels, Brock Pentasuglio, Anna Pasternak, Olivia Conway. Second row, Grace Bennett, Carly Miller, Tori Miller, Ella Axtel, Ella Naylor, Sutton Lisk, Ryan Walsh, Skylar Conway (assistant teacher), and Keaton Lisk. Submitted photos Students from Barry Singer’s art class will participate in a Children’s Art Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18. From left, first row, Lily Polizzi, Phoebe Sebring, Skylar Conway, Leah Mooney. Second row, Sydney Degnon, Faith Bennett, Anna Brock, Hannah Goldberg, and Sarah Goldberg. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Children-Art-2.jpg Students from Barry Singer’s art class will participate in a Children’s Art Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18. From left, first row, Lily Polizzi, Phoebe Sebring, Skylar Conway, Leah Mooney. Second row, Sydney Degnon, Faith Bennett, Anna Brock, Hannah Goldberg, and Sarah Goldberg. Submitted photos

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.