Abington Business and Professional Association kicks off Festival of Ice in Broadway style at Toyota of Scranton

SCRANTON — The Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) kicked off its 13th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice in Broadway style Wednesday, Feb. 8 with a “Tonys at Toyota” cocktail reception at Toyota of Scranton. The red carpet event, which was attended by ABPA members, sponsors and participating businesses, featured hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live music, a “Tony Awards” presentation and more.

This year’s festival, themed “Ice. Lights. Broadway,” will include more than 50 ice carvings and a vast array of free family activities Friday through Monday, Feb. 17-20 at various Abington-area venues. For a schedule of events, a map of sculpture locations and more information about the festival, visit bit.ly/2kPnLwI.

From left, Joe Cole, festival entertainer; Barbara Cohen, music and entertainment coordinator; Greg and Meghan Gagorik, owners of Toyota of Scranton, presenting producer sponsor; Laura Ancherani, ABPA executive director, and Janice Bevacqua, ABPA vice president, pose for a photograph during the ‘Tonys at Toyota’ cocktail reception Wednesday , Feb. 8 at Toyota of Scranton.

An ice sculpture sits on display at Toyota of Scranton during the Abington Business and Professional Association’s ‘Tonys at Toyota’ cocktail reception Wednesday evening, Feb. 8.

Guests mingle during a red carpet kick off event for the 13th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Toyota of Scranton.

Stephen Murphy and Michele Conaboy provide musical entertainment for the ‘Tonys at Toyota’ cocktail reception Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Toyota of Scranton.

From left, Janice Bevacqua, Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) vice president, and Diane Calabro, ABPA board member, present a ‘Tony Award’ to Mark Crouthamel, of Crystal Cabin Fever, sponsor and ice carver, during the ‘Tonys at Toyota’ cocktail reception Wednesday evening, Feb. 8 at Toyota of Scranton. The event served as a kick off to the ABPA’s 13th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

From left, Janice Bevacqua, Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) vice president, and Diane Calabro, ABPA board member, look on as Meghan and Greg Gagorik, owners of Toyota of Scranton, give brief remarks after accepting their ‘Tony Award’ during the Feb. 8 cocktail reception at their business. Toyota of Scranton is the presenting producer sponsor for the ABPA’s 13th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

A group of guests from Everything Natural, 13th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice silver level sponsor, pose for a photograph during the ‘Tonys at Toyota’ cocktail reception Wednesday evening, Feb. 8 at Toyota of Scranton. From left, Chloe Shook, Cody Cooper, Eric Petrini, Barbara Cohen, Tami Thompson, Patty Tokash, Kaitlin Zezeski and Leslee Moon.