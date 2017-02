DOYLESTOWN — Kaitlin Fletcher, of Clarks Summit, and Taryn Matti, of Dalton, were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Delaware Valley University.

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Delaware Valley University.

