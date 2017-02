KUTZTOWN — Kathleen M. Jaeger, of Dalton, was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education, cum laude, from Kutztown University.

Kutztown University announces degree conferment twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish their requirements for graduation throughout the entire year.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KU1_1805.jpg

For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.