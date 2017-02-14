Abington-area students named to fall 2016 dean’s list at Misericordia University.

DALLAS — The following Abington-area residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Misericordia University. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.55 grade point average or higher.

Mallory Avery, of Dalton

Dana Cutler, of Clarks Summit

Rebecca Fiorillo, of Clarks Summit

Kelsey O’Donnell, of South Abington Township

Alivia Plevyak, of Clarks Summit

Rachel Pompey, of Nicholson

Cameron Savage, of Factoryville

Katie Smith, of Dalton

Deanna Warren, of Nicholson

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Misericordia University.

