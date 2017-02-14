Abington-area students named to fall 2016 dean’s list at Misericordia University.

DALLAS — The following Abington-area residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Misericordia University. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.55 grade point average or higher.
Mallory Avery, of Dalton
Dana Cutler, of Clarks Summit
Rebecca Fiorillo, of Clarks Summit
Kelsey O’Donnell, of South Abington Township
Alivia Plevyak, of Clarks Summit
Rachel Pompey, of Nicholson
Cameron Savage, of Factoryville
Katie Smith, of Dalton
Deanna Warren, of Nicholson
Information provided by Misericordia University.