Keystone College to host concern to benefit Factoryville Fire Company

LA PLUME — Keystone College will sponsor “An Evening of Jazz and Drinks” to benefit the Factoryville Fire Company at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 in Evans Hall in the Hibbard Campus Center.

The evening will feature music by the Keystone College Jazz Combo as well as beer and wine from Nimble Hill and hors d’oeuvres and desserts from Sodexo Dining Services. There will also be a basket raffle featuring a variety of prizes.

Proceeds from the event will help the Factoryville Fire Company fund the construction of its new fire station and pay for a new rescue-pumper truck.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and may be purchased by contacting Elena O’Connor at 570-945-8160 or elena.oconnor@keystone.edu, or online at www.keystone.edu/event/evening-jazz-drinks.

Anyone wishing to donate a raffle basket or make a monetary donation if unable to attend may contact Elena O’Connor.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 in Evans Hall.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-Key-Logo-2.jpg

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Keystone College.

Information provided by Keystone College.