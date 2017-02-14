Lackawanna County Commissioners recognize Clarks Summit boy for ‘Good Works’

The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented Matthew McDonnell, of Clarks Summit, with a “Good Works” certificate and representatives from the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders gave him a baseball to use when he throws out the first pitch at an upcoming game. McDonnell, who is battling Stage IV kidney cancer, is committed to helping other children suffering from serious maladies. “Matthew’s Miraculous Hot Chocolate” stand has teamed up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to raise funds and awareness for research projects designed to provide better treatment and find cures for childhood cancer. From left, Michael Mahon, Abington HeightssSuperintendent; Amy Thomas, South Abington Elementary principal; Bridget Melia, Matthew’s first-grade teacher at South Abington Elementary; Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Patrick, Matthew and Linda McDonnell, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Russ Canzler, Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders business development executive; and Josh Olerud, Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders president and general manager.

