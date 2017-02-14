Library News: Abington Community Library to host At Home Party Marketplace March 4

Looking for that unique, independent party item? Not interested in hosting a party? Come shop with us at the At Home Party Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Abington Community Library. Browse products and get your questions answered by knowledgeable consultants.

Stop in throughout the day and enjoy free admission as you check out unique items from well-known companies. Shop with representatives from Tupperware, Paparazzi Accessories, LuLaRoe, Shaklee, Stampin’ Up, Mary Kay and Younique. As you peruse the products, enjoy a stress-free environment with no pressure to buy.

Though it is cold outside, the library is already looking forward to a busy summer and our popular Summer Reading Clubs for children and teens. We need your help to continue offering exciting and programs throughout the summer as funding we have relied upon for many years is unavailable to us this year. Would you consider giving a special donation to help us meet this need? Checks (specify memo “Summer Reading Club”) or cash will be accepted at the main circulation desk. Thank you for your support! Contact the library if you have questions or would like more details.

Memoirs are a window into someone else’s life. Read a memoir today by checking out these new books available here at the Abington Community Library:

• “Everything is Possible: Finding the Faith and Courage to Follow Your Dreams” by Jen Bricker

Jen Bricker was born without legs, but the rule in her family’s house was “Never say ‘can’t.’” This memoir is a story of faith, honesty, and purpose.

• “Ghost Songs: A Memoir” by Regina McBride

A coming-of-age memoir about a girl coming to terms with the traumatic loss of her parents.

• “Hungry Heart: Adventures in Life, Love, and Writing” by Jennifer Weiner

A collection of tales of modern-day womanhood written by a bestselling author.

• “Juniper: The Girl Who Was Born Too Soon” by Kelley and Thomas French

Juniper French was born four months early. Her parents, award-winning journalists, write about their experience fighting for their daughter’s life in this miraculous story.

• “A Life Well Played” by Arnold Palmer

World-famous golfer Arnold Palmer shares his thoughts, advice, and memories in the areas of golf, business and life.

• “Looking Back: A Book of Memories” by Lois Lowry

Newbery medalist Lois Lowry recollects memories of her childhood and family history to explain how these moments inspire her fiction writing.

• “Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales” by Penn Jillette

An unconventional weight loss tale from an unconventional personality.

• “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe” by Mike Massimino

An astronaut and a storyteller, Mike Massimino shares his unique experiences in space as well as the work it took to get there.

Library News Laura Gardoski

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

