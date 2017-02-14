Clarks Summit resident Tanja Adonizio chosen for elite Harvard Macy program

SCRANTON — Tanja Adonizio, M.D., of Clarks Summit, associate dean for student affairs, and Michelle Schmude, Ed.D., associate dean for admissions, enrollment management and financial aid at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine recently completed the Harvard Macy Institute scholars program for academic leaders in healthcare in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Harvard Macy Institute is offered by Harvard Medical School.

Admission to the Institute’s Program for Educators in Health Professions is granted to attendees submitting a winning project proposal. During the 12-day program, attendees learn strategies and gain insight into “six major themes: teaching and learning; curriculum; evaluation; leadership; educational research; and information technology” and how to successfully implement their proposed plans. The project Adonizio and Schmude proposed was, “ePortfolio for Professional Development Competency Assessment of Medical Students.”

Adonizio and Schmude will return to Cambridge for an additional session in May to present a poster of their pilot project. The ePortfolio project is scheduled to be introduced in August to Geisinger Commonwealth’s Class of 2021.

Information provided by the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

