Times Shamrock, publishers of Citizens’ Voice, cutting 62 positions

WILKES-BARRE — Times Shamrock Communications — which publishes the Citizens’ Voice of Wilkes-Barre and three other daily newspapers in the region — has eliminated 25 positions and will lay off or offer buyouts to another 37 employees of the family-owned media company in the wake of slumping advertising revenue since 2012, according to sources.

The company, owned by the Lynett and Haggerty families of Scranton, publishes the Times-Tribune of Scranton, Standard-Speaker of Hazleton and Republican Herald of Pottsville in addition to the Citizens’ Voice.

A story in Tuesday’s Citizens’ Voice announced the buyouts but did not mention any layoffs.

Times Shamrock CEO George V. Lynett Jr. reportedly told employees at the Citizens’ Voice on Monday that out of 550 positions identified by the company, seven were eliminated at the Standard-Speaker in the second half of last year and another 18 were terminated company-wide through attrition. He cited another 37 that will need to be purged due to declining advertising revenue, according to sources.

Buyouts have been offered to 15-year-plus employees, according to a story in the Citizens’ Voice.

According to sources:

Lynott told workers in Wilkes-Barre that the buyouts will be “much better” than their normal severance package in order to incentivize people to take it. Lynett said he believes half of the desired cuts could be achieved through the buyouts. Details of the offers will be revealed later this week, he added.

“But in the end, we really need to save on those 62 positions,” he reportedly said.

