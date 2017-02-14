Arts and entertainment calendar for week of Feb. 15, 2017

VISUAL ARTS/PERFORMING ARTS

Winter Fest 2017, multiple times Feb. 17 through March 2 at the Dietrich Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for Opening Night, which will includes two acclaimed films, popcorn, cheese and crackers, wine, beer and brownie sundae dessert. Movie-goers can enjoy 14 foreign, independent and art films in 14 days. Cost: $25 for Opening Night tickets and $8.50 each for all other showings. Reservations (required for Opening Night only): 570-996-1500. Info: DietrichTheater.com.

Soul Shakers Winter Blues Guitarmageddon II, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Grand Ballroom of the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton. Featuring some of NEPA’s most talented blues musicians, the event, which premiered successfully in February 2016, is a fundraiser for the Scranton Cultural Center, with proceeds benefiting its ongoing operations, restoration and programming. Cost: $20. Tickets: at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. Info: SCCMT.org.

‘Off-Broadway’ Dramatic Readings, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Abington Community Library. In conjunction with the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, Clarks Summit resident Robert Hughes will perform his dramatic readings of Maya Angelou’s “Amazing Peace,” and a short essay entitled “The Immigrant Mother,” author unknown. The event is family-oriented. Cost: free. Info/register: 570-587-3440.

Clarks Summit University presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 24 and 25 on the university’s main stage in the Phelps Student Center. This musical play puts fun and imagination in the spotlight as 12 actors play multiple memorable characters. Cost: $8. Tickets: 570-585-9000 or ClarksSummitU.edu/events.

An Evening of Jazz and Drinks, 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. at Keystone College. The evening will feature music by the Keystone College Jazz Combo as well as beer and wine from Nimble Hill and hors d’oeuvres and desserts from Sodexo Dining Services. There will be a basket raffle featuring a variety of prizes. Proceeds will help the Factoryville Fire Company fund the construction of its new fire station and pay for a new rescue-pumper truck. Cost: $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets: contact Elena O’Connor at 570-945-8160 or elena.oconnor@keystone.edu or visit www.keystone.edu/event/evening-jazz-drinks. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the same time and place on Friday, March 31.

National Theatre Live on Screen: ‘Amadeus,’ 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 12 at the Dietrich Theater. Cost: $14 for general admission, $12 for members and seniors and $10 for children and students. Info: 570-996-1500.

Post-Festival Film Discussion, 1 p.m. March 3 at the Dietrich Theater. A discussion of Winter Fest 2017 films, facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, film buff extraordinaire. Cost: Free.

After School Players Performance, 11 a.m. March 4 at the Dietrich Theater. A performance of “Third Class” by Brad Slaight, a tale of real life lessons learned outside the classroom. By studying all aspects of producing a play, with emphasis on learning the world of the crew and all aspects of backstage, the middle and high school students will show what they have learned by performing for a live audience. All are invited to come and support young talent. Cost: $5. Info: 570-996-1500.

Community Concerts at Lackawanna College presents comedian Kathleen Madigan, 8 p.m. March 10 at Lackawanna College. Cost: $36-$40. Tickets: ticketfly.com, 570-955-1455 or through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St. during the Box Office hours of 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

Morgan James’ Reckless Abandon Tour concert, 8 p.m. March 31 at Lackawanna College. The final show of the Community Concerts at Lackawanna College’s 89th season. Cost: $28-34. Tickets: ticketfly.com, 570-955-1455 or between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine St. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

LITERARY ARTS

Afternoon Book Club, 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Abington Community Library. Selection: “Caleb’s Crossing” by Geraldine Brooks.

Writers’ Group, 7-8:30 p.m. every Thursday (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. For ages 18 and up. Cost: free. Info: 570-833-5246.

Warrior Writers, 7 to 9 p.m. second Fridays at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. These writing workshops support artistic exploration and expression and provide a safe space to share experiences in the military culture. Open to all veterans and service members. Cost: Free. Info/register: call 570-996-1500.

ARTS, CRAFTS AND MORE

All Crafting Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Abington Community Library. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Bring a project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

Quilting group, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Abington Community Library. Bring your project or work on one of theirs.

Good Grief Art: Learn to Paint Through Your Loss, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning March 1 at the Abington Senior Community Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. 10 weeks of art lessons and healing for beginners who have lost a loved one, pet or other loss. Instructed by professional artist Marylou Chibirka. Registration required. Cost: free. Info/register: 570-586-8996.

