Adult Education: First semester of classes begins at The Gathering Place

Tiny leaves sprouting, red and orange buds popping, soft shades of colors on the hillsides all remind us of new beginnings. Each day things change, become more vibrant, and step by step we are in a new season. We believe we are in a brand new season at The Gathering Place.

Our first semester having classes at The Gathering Place is a new beginning for us, full of new possibilities. Those who have worked so hard to reach this point realize what a significant accomplishment it is to occupy what was once just a dream.

On a Thursday night, 10 people were carving wooden spoons in the Paul Ford Room while a small group in the Art Room talked and wrote in a Journals and Memoir class. On Monday nights in March and April, a multi-generational Ukulele class strummed and sang in the Paul Ford Room and one of those nights TGP Board had its monthly meeting in the Art Room. A crochet class gathers there for three Thursday nights in April, and Friday mornings the Art Room is home to Craft and Chat: a chance for people with special needs to create art works with occupational therapy students from The University of Scranton. The sound of soft jazz and solo violin play in the background in the Art Gallery room. We are in our new ‘home,’ a place we have imagined for over five years, and it feels good.

The flooring is yet to be installed, the finishing touches are still missing, the art is not yet on the walls, but we are using our space and welcoming you into it. Classes meet there Monday and Thursday nights, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons (for Spanish), Wednesday nights (for Strings) Friday mornings (for Craft and Chat). Cooking classes are still at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday nights. (We were able to re-schedule Vegetarian Cuisine after we had to cancel because of Snowstorm 2017 (a few places are available for 6:30 p.m. May 18).

It’s always astonishing when we realize we’re halfway through our Community Classroom semester. There are plenty of classes you can still register for, and a free noontime lecture is coming up on April 26 with Dennis Martin. He will take you back in time to see Clarks Summit as it once was, complete with photos gathered from the Lackawanna Historical Society’s collection.

Only a few seats remain to be filled for the April 22 New York City bus trip. We take off at 8 a.m. from the Clarks Summit United Methodist Chuch parking lot.

Ballroom Dance, Series 2, begins Monday, April 24: Argentine Tango at 6 p.m., and Beginner Night Club Two-Step at 7 p.m.

Introduction to Strings has been postponed until April 26 and classes will continue through May 17. Introduce yourself to a new musical experience with Colleen Ruddy, a local bassist and professional touring artist.

Brian Mascaro presents his course on the Bible Thursdays beginning April 27. He will discuss different theories of Biblical assemblage, dating and authorship and provide time for discussion at each class.

You know it’s spring when the golf clinics head up the April-May schedule. We have two opportunities for you: April 29,30 and May 6,7 or May 20, 21 and June 3,4. That’s two weekends of four one and a half hour classes for each clinic. Only $120 per clinic at Summit Hills Golf Course.

Morning Yoga begins Thursday, May 4 at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with Eileen Harte at Everything Natural.

Chrissy Jacoby from AseraCare Hospice will meet with you Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. May 10 to discuss and understand End of Life Care choices.

Josh Arp leads a walk at the Lackawanna State Park on May 20. Meet at 10 a.m. at the park.

You will want to be at The Gathering Place at noon Wednesdays, May 24 and 31, where Jennifer Cowgill, D.M. of Marywood University will lead an All About Opera class. Be prepared for the July 18 bus trip to a matinee performance of Porgy and Bess at Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, NY. Check the website for details www.gatheringplaceCS.org

We are beginning to look at summer programming: lectures at noon, drop-in craft classes for adults with children, music at night for small ensembles. Want to help? Let one of our committee members know you’re willing and able to work to expand our horizons. Thanks for your interest and support!

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_E.-Rancier-1.jpg