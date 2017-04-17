This Week In Local History: Factoryville housewives held ‘sweep-in’ protest in 1967

1967 — Some “fed up” housewives decided to take action in the form of an unusual protest in Factoryville.

“A group of Factoryville women wielded brooms and shovels on the borough’s main thoroughfare Saturday in a ‘sweep-in’ protest against the Pennsylvania Department of Highway’s failure to clean that street in more than a year,” read the Journal’s front page article.

“Eight ladies, all residents of Factoryville, made the dust fly as they swept the gutters and heaved shovelsful of refuse into one of the borough’s road trucks.

“While the ladies huffed and puffed in the balmy spring weather, dozens of men sat on the stoop of Pengelly’s Confectionary and shouted words of encouragement and wisecracked.”

1977 — A number of brush fires swept through the Abington area, including one along the ConRail tracks behind the Summit Market, to which Clarks Summit firemen responded.

1987 — Three wrestlers from the Abington Heights-Summit Wrestling Club achieved placements at the final meet of the 1987 Eastern National AAU Wrestling Championships, held in Newark, Delaware.

Brian “Hoover” Davis was the winner in the Elite Heavyweight Division (210 pounds and over) as a junior. Fourth-grader Drew Wagner took third place in the Midget Unlimited Division at 180 pounds. Another fourth-grader, Shawn C. Smith, won fourth place in the Midget 91 pound division.

Greg Sluck and Dale Klingensmith were coaches at the time.

Mrs. Robert Martin manned a shovel, throwing dirt and dust into a Factoryville Borough truck during a 1967 protest against the state’s new policy of not sweeping state-owned streets. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-LH-0419-1967b.jpg Mrs. Robert Martin manned a shovel, throwing dirt and dust into a Factoryville Borough truck during a 1967 protest against the state’s new policy of not sweeping state-owned streets. Abington Journal file photos Clarks Summit firemen responded to a brush fire in 1977 along the ConRail tracks behind the Summit Market. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-LH-0419-1977.jpg Clarks Summit firemen responded to a brush fire in 1977 along the ConRail tracks behind the Summit Market. Abington Journal file photos Summit Wrestling Club members at the Middle Atlantic AAU Eastern Nationals in 1987 in Newark. Del., from left, Jason Evans, Shawn C. Smith, Coach Greg Sluck, Drew Wagner and Bobby Cook. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-LH-0419-1987.jpg Summit Wrestling Club members at the Middle Atlantic AAU Eastern Nationals in 1987 in Newark. Del., from left, Jason Evans, Shawn C. Smith, Coach Greg Sluck, Drew Wagner and Bobby Cook. Abington Journal file photos Mrs. Addie Reynolds’ performance as traffic cop during the 1967 Factoryville ‘sweep-in,’ a protest against the state’s new policy of not sweeping state-owned streets, drew laughter from the crowd. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-LH-0419-1967a.jpg Mrs. Addie Reynolds’ performance as traffic cop during the 1967 Factoryville ‘sweep-in,’ a protest against the state’s new policy of not sweeping state-owned streets, drew laughter from the crowd. Abington Journal file photos

Compiled by Elizabeth Baumeister

Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.

