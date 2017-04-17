Dalton Lions Club holds Annual Breakfast with the Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt

DALTON — The Dalton Lions Club held its Annual Breakfast with the Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt April 15 at the Dalton Fire Company and Platt Park, located across the street from the fire hall. As children began to line up for the egg hunt, the big bunny came out and greeted them, handing out treats, giving hugs and high-fives and posing for photos. When the noon whistle blew, the children were off to a running start, clearing the park of the colorful plastic eggs containing various treats and prizes.

Scarlett Olson, 2, of Tunkhannock pops a piece of candy in her mouth after the Easter egg hunt hosted by the Dalton Lions Club at Platt Park, across from the Dalton Fire Hall April 15.

Mariano Muchler and Giulanna Pollitt, both 5, of West Chester, take a look at the treats they gathered in the Dalton Lions Club’s Easter egg hunt. The two cousins were in town visiting their grandmother, Madaline Lori, of Waverly.

Kieran Brown, 3, of Dickson City hunts for Easter eggs during the Dalton Lions Club’s Easter egg hunt.

The Easter Bunny offers some treats to Noah Tajan, 3, of Clarks Summit, and Gianna Marchetti, 2, of Waverly, during the Dalton Easter egg hunt, hosted by the Dalton Lions Club in the park across from the fire hall.