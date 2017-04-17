Abington Heights High School students bring Homer’s ‘Iliad’ to life

S. ABINGTON TWP. — After reading and studying Homer’s “Iliad,” students of Abington Heights teacher Marilyn Pryle’s 10th-grade English class turned in a variety of projects to show what they learned from the ancient Greek epic poetry.

But these are no ordinary book reports.

On display now through at least the end of the month at the Abington Community Library, the projects were created in a diversity of mediums, some by individual students and others as group or partner projects. Each one, however, includes a QR code, which visitors can scan with their smartphones or other mobile devices, linked to an audio recording of the student/s explaining the project’s context and meaning. Some even include videos.

“It’s like a museum audio tour,” said Pryle.

Students Liam Pitchford and Marina Costellano worked together to create a 3D-printed model of a boat, with Costellano determining the object’s dimensions and Pitchford modeling it in a software program called “Inventor.”

Costellano said she enjoyed working on this project because it was different from the others.

Pitchford liked the project because it enabled him to build on his previous knowledge from other classes.

“It’s easy to model if you know the program, but it takes a while to get used to,” he said.

For her project, Alison Fiorillo made a presentation of infographics, highlighting various aspects of the book, such as common themes, numbers of lines and verses and gender role comparisons.

“I liked doing the research about the women’s roles, comparing (2017) with the time of the ‘Iliad,’” she said.

Other students’ projects included drawings and paintings, various kinds of models, crafts, videos, blogs, presentation boards, scrapbooks, social experiments and more.

But whatever medium each student chose, the purpose of his or her project was to personalize the ancient work of literature, bringing it to life in a way he or she understood.

Pryle expressed this concept to her students at the end of one of the classes:

“Always be looking for ways to take your school learning and apply it creatively to your life,” she said.

Reach Elizabeth Baumeister at 570-704-3943 or on Twitter @AbingtonJournal.

