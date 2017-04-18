Arts and entertainment calendar for week of April 19, 2017

VISUAL ARTS/PERFORMING ARTS

‘Where Do Ideas Come From? Sculpture by Lisa Fedon,’ now through April 21 in The University of Scranton’s Hope Horn Gallery, fourth floor of Hyland Hall. A steel-and-bronze exhibition by the international, award-winning metal artist and sculptor Lisa Fedon. Cost: free. Gallery hours: 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. An exhibit lecture by Fedon will also take place at 5 p.m. March 24, in the Pearn Auditorium of Brennan Hall, followed by a reception in the Hope Horn Gallery. Info: contact Dr. Miller-Lanning at 570-941-4214 or [email protected] or visit scranton.edu/gallery.

Spring Film Festival, April 7 through 27 at the Dietrich Theater. Twenty-one foreign, independent and art films in twenty-one days. Cost: all festival tickets are $8.50 each, except for Opening Night. Info/show times: DietrichTheater.com.

Open Mic Night with Georgia Sherry, 7 p.m. (Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m.) April 21 at the Dietrich Theater. Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. Featured artist is Georgia Sherry, a writer and hip- hop artist from Tunkhannock. Cost: free; sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. Seating is limited.

‘Home Away From Home,’ 8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Century Club of Scranton. The Arcadia Chorale will join with The Doug Smith Jazz Trio to present this cabaret-style program, featuring music inspired by the USO performers who entertained the troops both at home and abroad. Cost: $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and WVIA members and free for those with a student ID. Drinks will be available for purchase during the program. Info/tickets: arcadiachorale.org or 570-871-0350.

Penn State Worthington Scranton Chorale, Roc(k)ets and Campus Jazz Band Spring Concert, 4 p.m. April 22 in The Theater at North, 1539 North Main Ave., Scranton. Sixth, seventh and eight-grade students from the North Pocono Middle School Chorus will serve as special guests. Cost: free.

‘Acts of Kindness’ concert, 7 to 8 p.m. p.m. April 23 in the Theatre In Brooks at Keystone College. Features the Keystone Symphonic Band, the Chorale at Keystone, Keystone Voices, and the Keystone Chamber Singers, a total of more than 100 musicians. Featured works will include Gustav Holst’s “Moorside March,” Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Morten Lauridsen’s “Les Chansons Des Roses.” No reservations required. Cost: free; Donations will be accepted for local charities. Info: contact Jeffrey Tylutki, director of bands and performance, at 570-945-8599, or [email protected]

Arts at First Presbyterian concert, 4 p.m. April 23 at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. An opportunity to hear rare compositions by jazz legend Dave Brubeck.The Rev. Bill Carter, a jazz pianist, will be joined by Al Hamme and Mike Carbone on saxophones, Ron Vincent on drums, and special guests Steve LaSpina on bass and Dr. Jennifer Cowgill on vocals. Cost: free; A freewill offering will be taken. Info: 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

Violinist Kako Miura in concert, 7:30 p.m. April 23 in The University of Scranton’s Houlihan McLean Center. Acclaimed young violinist Kako Miura will be joined by her piano accompanist Miles Fellenberg for a concert presented by Performance Music at The University of Scranton. Doors open at 6:40 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Costs: free. Info: 570-941-7624, [email protected] or scranton.edu/music.

Post-Festival Film Discussion, 1 p.m. April 28 at the Dietrich Theater. Facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, movie buff extraordinaire! No need to register. Cost: free.

The Ballet Theatre of Scranton presents ‘Dracula,’ 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Theater at North. The tragic tale based on the Bram Stoker novel. Tickets: tututix.com. Info: call 570-347-2867.

‘Moments to Remember’ concert, 7 to 8 p.m. April 30 in the Theatre In Brooks at Keystone College. Features the Keystone College Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combo, Vocal Jazz Singers and selected soloists. Jazz vocal soloists include Trista Carpenter, of West Abington Township; Alyssa Walker, of Dalton; Mariana Correa Costa, of Scranton and Alex Nebraski, of Covington Township. No reservations required. Cost: free; Donations will be accepted for local charities. Info: contact Jeffrey Tylutki, director of bands and performance, at 570-945-8599, or [email protected]

Mostly Opera presents: ‘Opera to Die For,’ 4 p.m. April 30 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Scranton. Grand opera’s most dramatic moments brought to life by the regional cast of Mostly Opera. Features scenes from Lucia De Lammermoor, Manon, Andrea Chenier, La Wally, Dido and Aeneas, L’Arlessiene and Turandot. Cost: $20 general admission and $10 for students. Tickets/info: 570-702-4356 or mostlyopera.net. Checks can be mailed to Mostly Opera, P.O. Box 20044, Scranton, PA, 18503.

Chamber Music for Experienced Players, 7 p.m. May 10, 17, 24 and 31 at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit. This course will organize individual community members into chamber music groups, each group receiving a weekly coaching session on a piece of music appropriate for their level. All instruments welcome. Students must provide their own instrument. Cost: $30. Info/register: [email protected] or gatheringplaceCS.org.

An Evening with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, 8 p.m. May 13 at The Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College. Cost: $40-$45. Tickets: online at ticketfly.com, by phone at 570-955-1455, or through the Box Office, located at Lackawanna College in Angeli Hall, 501 Vine Street, during the hours of 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Info: lackawanna.edu/communityconcerts.

The Devine School of Dance presents its 41st annual recital, ‘Opening Night, From the Screen to the Stage,’ 7:30 p.m. May 20 at the Abington Heights High School. Tickets will be available the evening of the performance. Info: contact Jaclene Devine at 570-604-2398.

Actors Circle presents ‘The Uninvited’ by Tim Kelly, May 25 through 28 and June 1 through 4 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday through Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. An edge-of-your-seat thriller in which a charming house by the sea holds a dark secret. Cost: $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 students; MAY 25 show is discounted at $8 general and seniors and $6 students. Reservations: 570-342-9707 or [email protected]

LITERARY ARTS

Writers’ Group, 7-8:30 p.m. every Thursday (ongoing) at the Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. For ages 18 and up. Cost: free. Info: 570-833-5246.

Warrior Writers, 7 to 9 p.m. second Fridays at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. These writing workshops support artistic exploration and expression and provide a safe space to share experiences in the military culture. Open to all veterans and service members. Cost: Free. Info/register: call 570-996-1500.

Afternoon Book Club, 2 to 3 p.m. April 19 at the Abington Community Library. Selection: “Where’d You Go Bernadette” by Maria Semple. Info: 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org/abington.

Maria Mazziotti Gillan poetry reading, 7 to 9 p.m. April 19 at Keystone College in Evans Hall, Hibbard Campus Center. Cost: free.

‘The Alchemist’ book discussion, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 23 at the Abington Community Library. Info: 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org/abington.

Adult Poetry Slam, 7 to 9 p.m. April 29 at the Abington Community Library. A night of original spoken word poetry, in honor of National Poetry Month. Prizes will be awarded. Info: 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org/abington.

ARTS, CRAFTS AND MORE

Painting Class with Sharon Mcardle, 6 to 8 p.m. Apr. 24 at the Abington Community Library. An opportunity for adults who always wanted to take painting classes but were afraid to try. Project: Dogwood on canvas, acrylic. Cost: a materials fee of $8, due to instructor at time of class. Info: 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org/abington.

Tips and Techniques for Re-purposing Furniture, Thursday evenings, May 4 through 25 at The Gathering Place. Participants will transform furniture with creative paint and finishing techniques. Take an old piece and bring it to new life with milk paint, chalk paint, staining and antiquing guided by Val Langan of Woods & Company. Each student should bring one piece of furniture that is no larger than a night stand or end table. Cost: $25 plus a supply fee of $20 paid to instructor. Info/register: [email protected] or gatheringplaceCS.org.

Calligraphers’ Guild of Northeastern Pennsylvania general meeting, 7 p.m. May 5 at Marywood University. Program: Sign Painting. Presenter: Michael Buffalino. Info: 570-587-1303.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or [email protected]

