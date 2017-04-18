Glenburn Township announces 2017 spring cleanup dates

GLENBURN TWP. — The township will hold its annual spring cleanup on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13. Residents are asked to place cleanup items curbside for pickup by 5 a.m. Friday, May 12. They will be picked up on either day at the discretion of the contractor.

Metals must be kept separate from other items.

Items that will not be picked up include: Regular household trash, recycables, grass or leaves, non-compactable items such as brick, block and concrete; cast iron. auto parts, tires, batteries, motor oil or lubricants, non-water based paint and lacquers and stains (dried up water base paint cans are okay), paint thinners or turpentine; pesticides, hazardous, noxious, caustic or acid chemicals; asbestos, metal drums, propane tanks; oil/gas containing items, explosives of any type, including gun loading materials and electronics.

Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners must be certified Freon free with a dated tag containing the technician’s ID number.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_clean-1346683_640-1.jpg

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Glenburn Township.

Information provided by Glenburn Township.