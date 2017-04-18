Joint park board names concession stand to honor Steve Swift

FACTORYVILLE — Borough residents will have several opportunities to reduce clutter in May.

The second annual community-wide yard sale day will be May 20 and a borough-wide cleanup day will be held May 22. There will be a $60 fee to have a 4x4x8 truck load hauled away during cleanup day.

Borough president Mary Ellen Buckbee announced members of the joint park board officially named the concession stand at the Clinton Township-Factoryville Borough Joint Municipal Park as “Swifty’s Snack Shack” to honor former Factoryville Borough maintenance manager and sewer plant operator Steve Swift.

Swift was killed in an explosion Jan. 30 while working at a borough shed.

“We all know how much blood, sweat and tears he put into that place,” Buckbee said. “It’s appropriate.”

Volunteers are needed to help clean up Christy Mathewson Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22, which will also be Arbor Day in the borough.

The date for cleanup of the Clinton Township-Factoryville Borough Joint Municipal Park has not yet been announced.

Buckbee announced the borough’s MS4 stormwater management permit expires in March 2018 and a new permit application is required to be submitted 180 days prior, which would be Sept. 16. She added the cost of producing the plans could range between $20-30,000.

“It’s a perfect example of an unfunded mandate and there is no money for us to use,” Buckbee said.

According to council president Chuck Wrobel, Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, Inc., an engineering civil engineering and related services firm that provides quality, cost-effective design solutions to public and private sector clients, will attend the next Abington Council of Governments meeting at 7 p.m. May 4 at the South Abington Township building to advise municipalities on options for saving money with the project.

In other business:

• Members of the council discussed the possibility of replacing or modifying three catch basins at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Lithia Valley Road.

• Members of the council approved a motion to declare April as Pennsylvania 8-1-1 Safe Digging Month.

