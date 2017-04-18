Odyssey of the Mind: Abington Heights students among state’s most creative problem solvers, headed to World Finals

MOON, Pa. — Abington Heights junior and senior high school students will compete on the international stage at the creative problem-solving Odyssey of the Mind World Finals having been crowned world finalists, winning at the Pennsylvania State Finals tournament on April 1.

The team from Abington Heights Middle School was crowned first place in its age division and problem category. It competed in the problem called “It’s Time Omer.” To solve their problem, the team members created and presented an original performance about time travelers who discover the inspiration for great works of art. The performance showed how three works of art positively impact the world. The team created its own script, costumes and backdrops to tell the story.

The middle school team members are Kylie Augis, Jules Colombo, Ashley Hamilton, Ava Leach, Emily McCabe and Grace Phillips. They are coached by Gina McCabe and Ruth Colombo.

The team from Abington Heights High School was crowned second place in its age division and problem category, competing in the problem called “Catch Us If You Can.” To solve their problem, the team members designed and built three vehicles, along with their tracks and propulsion systems to travel from a multi-level parking garage without being stopped. They created a skit, costumes and backdrops to enhance their eight-minute presentation.

The high school team members are Kyra Beckish, Savannah Blaum, Sydney Crum, Isabelle Dikeman, Clara Joy Miller and Ariana Wisenburn. They are coached by Tara Crum.

Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide kindergarten through 12th-grade competition that emphasizes teamwork and thinking outside the box, while giving students an outlet to nurture and showcase their creative engineering, technical, performing arts and visual arts skills.

The students received their long-term problem in the fall and worked all year to create an eight-minute performance with a strict budget that solved the problem. The team then presented its solution at a regional tournament in March, where it earned the chance to compete at State Finals.

Some 1,200 students from 112 schools and organizations across Pennsylvania competed at State Finals held at the Moon Area School District near Pittsburgh. The teams from the Abington Heights schools were honored among the state’s most creative problem solvers at an awards ceremony held at Robert Morris University.

The 38th annual Odyssey of the Mind World Finals will be held May 24-27 at Michigan State University in East Lansing. Some 6,000 students will compete from several states in the U.S. and countries such as Canada, China, Germany, India, Poland, Singapore and South Korea.

An Odyssey of the Mind team from Abington Heights Middle School was crowned first-place winners in its age division and problem category at the Pennsylvania State Finals tournament on April 1. The team will compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Michigan State University from May 24-27. From left, coach Gina McCabe, Ava Leach, Ashley Hamilton, Emily McCabe, Jules Colombo, Grace Phillips, Kylie Augis and coach Ruth Colombo. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-Odyssey-1.jpg An Odyssey of the Mind team from Abington Heights Middle School was crowned first-place winners in its age division and problem category at the Pennsylvania State Finals tournament on April 1. The team will compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Michigan State University from May 24-27. From left, coach Gina McCabe, Ava Leach, Ashley Hamilton, Emily McCabe, Jules Colombo, Grace Phillips, Kylie Augis and coach Ruth Colombo. Submitted photos An Abington Heights High School Odyssey of the Mind team was crowned second-place winner in its age division and problem category at the Pennsylvania State Finals tournament on April 1. The team will compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Michigan State University from May 24-27. From left, first row, Coach Tara Crum. Middle row, Ariana Wisenburn and Isabelle Dikeman. Back row, Kyra Beckish, Clara Joy Miller, Savannah Blaum and Sydney Crum. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-Odyssey-2.jpg An Abington Heights High School Odyssey of the Mind team was crowned second-place winner in its age division and problem category at the Pennsylvania State Finals tournament on April 1. The team will compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at Michigan State University from May 24-27. From left, first row, Coach Tara Crum. Middle row, Ariana Wisenburn and Isabelle Dikeman. Back row, Kyra Beckish, Clara Joy Miller, Savannah Blaum and Sydney Crum. Submitted photos

For Abington Journal

Information provided by PA Odyssey of the Mind.

Information provided by PA Odyssey of the Mind.