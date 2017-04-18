PLCTA Foundation’s Annual Walk and 5k Run for Autism Awareness to be held Saturday, April 22 at Nay Aug Park

More info: For more information, call 570-344-2512 or 570-650-5485 or visit plcta.org .

Cost: $20 for adults; free for children age 18 and under ($5 donation required for a T-shirt).

SCRANTON — It all started 15 years ago with two small pop-up tents, less than 100 people and a whole lot of love.

Today, the Parents Loving Children Through Autism (PLCTA) Foundation’s Annual Walk and 5k Run for Autism Awareness is the area’s largest awareness event, with more than 1,000 participants, according to the nonprofit’s founder Kathleen Walsh.

“The Autism Awareness Walk has transformed into a huge community event of celebration and unity,” the Clarks Summit resident said via email.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at Nay Aug Park. The 5k run will begin at 8:30 a.m. near the pool pavilion with registration at 7:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the Everhart Pavilion with registration at 9:30 a.m. A picnic will kick off immediately following the walk, and children’s activities will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event also includes more than 100 basket raffles, a 50/50, autism merchandise, a bake sale, face painting, pony rides, a bounce house, games, music by EJ the DJ and information booths.

John Stedina, of Dunmore, has chaired the event since its inception.

Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt, while supplies last. Children under the age of 18 can register for free, but a donation of $5 is required for a T-shirt.

All proceeds from the event after expenses will provide cost-free trips and monthly social groups for all ages.

Donations can also be mailed to: PLCTA, 1243 Wyoming Ave., Third Floor, Scranton, PA, 18509.

The PLCTA Foundation is also celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Walsh, whose youngest son John, now 25, was diagnosed with autism at age 3, founded the organization in 2002. It is run entirely by volunteers, with no salaries taken. All funds raised go toward programs such as group trips, social groups, education, parent training and advocacy.

“PLCTA is there from the minute a child is diagnosed through adulthood,” said Walsh. “Our greatest accomplishment is bringing awareness of the many accomplishments our children can achieve.

“Fifteen years ago, the only reference people had about autism was from the movie, ‘Rain Man.’ Our amazing families broke down barriers and advocated for better educational opportunities for our children. What they have been able to accomplish is truly inspiring. By banding together, we created a positive movement. Our communities rallied behind our children. As the foundation thrived, so did our children.”

The annual event is not only about awareness, but acceptance, as well.

“The walk has changed the way people think about autism,” Walsh said. “People see the possibilities. Schools, athletic teams, community leaders and businesses all come out to support those they know and love affected with autism. Fifteen years ago it was important to bring forth awareness of autism. Now with over 25,000 children diagnosed in Pennsylvania, acceptance is essential. This event makes both possible.”

The event itself is made possible by a team of volunteers, including local high school football teams, who arrive as early as 7 a.m. to set up.

Parents Loving Children Through Autism (PLCTA) Foundation’s Kathleen Walsh blows bubbles to Nicole Lynn on her 18th birthday, which last year fell on the day of the organization’s annual awareness walk. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-Autism-1.jpg Parents Loving Children Through Autism (PLCTA) Foundation’s Kathleen Walsh blows bubbles to Nicole Lynn on her 18th birthday, which last year fell on the day of the organization’s annual awareness walk. Submitted photos Abington Heights High School football players and cheerleaders volunteered at last year’s PLCTA Foundation Autism Awareness Walk. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-Autism-2.jpg Abington Heights High School football players and cheerleaders volunteered at last year’s PLCTA Foundation Autism Awareness Walk. Submitted photos At last year’s PLCTA Foundation Autism Awareness Walk. from left, Maureen, Meg and Kaitlin Arduino. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ABJ-Autism-3.jpg At last year’s PLCTA Foundation Autism Awareness Walk. from left, Maureen, Meg and Kaitlin Arduino. Submitted photos

By Elizabeth Baumeister [email protected]

