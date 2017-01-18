Davis promoted to director of information technology at Keystone Community Resources

CLARKS SUMMIT — Darryl Davis has been promoted to director of information technology at Keystone Community Resources.

He has led the KCR Information Technology team as a manager for over a decade, continuing to meet the ever-changing technology needs. He was educated at Marywood College, majoring in radio and television communications, and holds certifications in HP, IBM, Apple/Macintosh and A+ COMPTIA.

He has been the driving force for the planning, implementing and infrastructure of the company’s IT department.

During his leadership, Keystone Community Resources has experienced a growth spanning 60 group homes and eight day programs dedicated to serving people with intellectual disabilities and autism in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties.