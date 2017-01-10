Man on the street: ‘Why do we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?’

“It’s not just a day off from school. It’s a day we should celebrate for a great man.”

Alyssa Wigley

Fourth grade

Our Lady of Peace School

“Martin Luther King was a guy who believed just because of skin color, people should not be treated differently.”

Annabeth Bernard

Fourth grade

Our Lady of Peace School

“He was a man who believed even though you have a different skin color, you should all be treated fairly.”

Caroline Curran

Fourth grade

Our Lady of Peace School

“He wanted everyone to be treated equally, so he let everyone sit together on the bus.”

Christian Mamera

Fourth grade

Our Lady of Peace School

“Martin Luther King was a guy who wanted peace in the world and for everyone to be treated equally.”

Louis Mariotti

Fourth Grade

Our Lady of Peace School

“Martin Luther King wanted peace in the world. He didn’t want any fighting. He wanted everyone to be treated fairly.”

Ryan Walsh

Fourth grade

Our Lady of Peace School

