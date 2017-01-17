Man on the street: ‘What do you like best about winer?’

“The older I get, I’m stuck in the house. I really don’t enjoy winter activities.” Bruce Beck Newton Twp.
Jan. 18, 2017
“What do you like best about winter?”
“The older I get, I’m stuck in the house. I really don’t enjoy winter activities.” Bruce Beck Newton Twp.
“I like to snowboard.” Carter Frear Lake Winola
“I like to make snow angels.” Hailey Frear Lake Winola
“Unexpected snow days…” Hilary Frear Lake Winola
“I like building snow forts with my daddy and snowmen and sledding.” Mia Rogers Falls Twp.
“I would say sleigh riding and building snowmen with my daughter.” Tim Rogers Falls Twp.
Photos and answers compiled by Joan Mead-Matsui
