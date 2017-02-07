Man on the street: ‘Do you have a valentine?’

“Not at the moment. I’m working on it.” Aleksandra Djordjevic Clarks Summit
“No, I do not.” Danielle Simmons Nicholas
“Yes, my wife - 41 years’ worth. Joe Donath South Abington Twp.
“No, unless my nephew counts. He’s 6 and so cute.” Kelly Cross Scott Twp.
“I do not.” Natalie Milani Clarks Green
“Yes, my wife…” Tony DePaola Benton Twp.
Photos and answers compiled by Joan Mead-Matsui
