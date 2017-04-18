Posted on by

Sunny, mild temperatures for now, but showers, thunderstorms ahead


Recommended

    WILKES-BARRE — The National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York, says today will be sunny, with a high near 64. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 44.

    Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Wednesday night, scattered showers, mainly after 1 a.m; cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

    Scattered showers Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m.; cloudy, with a high near 69; chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Thursday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then isolated showers; mostly cloudy, with a low around 55; chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

    Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 68; Friday night:, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

    Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 57. Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

    Showers likely Sunday, cloudy, with a high near 55; chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Sunday night, showers likely’ cloudy, with a low around 43; chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

    Monday will see scattered showers, mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

    http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_web1_National-Weather-Service-6-1.jpg

    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

    6:40 pm |    

    Abington Heights High School students bring Homer’s ‘Iliad’ to life

    Abington Heights High School students bring Homer’s ‘Iliad’ to life
    6:12 pm |    

    Dalton Lions Club holds Annual Breakfast with the Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt

    Dalton Lions Club holds Annual Breakfast with the Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt
    1:03 pm |    

    This Week In Local History: Factoryville housewives held ‘sweep-in’ protest in 1967

    This Week In Local History: Factoryville housewives held ‘sweep-in’ protest in 1967
    comments powered by Disqus