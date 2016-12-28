Abington Heights junior high wrestling team off to undefeated start

Under the leadership of first-year head coach Morgan Craig, the Abington Heights junior high wrestling team has experienced a lot of success early in the season.

During the Lackawanna Trail Tournament Dec. 10, the Comets placed first and won five matches. They topped Montrose (96-9), Western Wayne (72-18), East Stroudsburg North (72-21), Lackawanna Trail (67-22) and Tunkhannock Area (54-39.

Ty Wilmot, Oliver Egan, James Brown, Cade Kroptavich and Will Stevens each had five wins during the tournament. Cole Kroptavich, Hutch Lynott, Brandon Grogan, Sal Schiavone and Richard Padula had four wins. Grant McGinley, Jacob Scott, Gavin Drake and Trey Kerrigan had three wins, and Julian Blanco had two wins.

During a 90-15 win over Montrose Dec. 14, Egan, Brown and Padula each won by pin for the Comets.

During a 59-36 win over Delaware Valley’s A team Dec. 21, Brown, Padula, Reid Mattox and Drake won by pin. Cole Kroptavich, Scott, Lynott and Sal Schiavone also earned wins.

During a 90-9 win over Delaware Valley’s B team Dec. 21, Schiavone, Blanco, Mattox, Zach Rice and Griffin McGinley won by pin.

Information provided by the Abington Heights wrestling program.

