Balanced scoring helps Abington Heights top Methacton in boys basketball tilt

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Abington Heights didn’t play a bad first quarter, but its effort in the second proved to be the difference in the Comets’ 54-40 win over Methacton in a non-league boys basketball game Dec. 27.

Comets sophomore guard Trey Koehler scored six of his team’s 10 points, with a pair of 3-pointers, in the second quarter when Abington Heights (8-1) limited the Warriors to two points.

“We just came out more aggressive and played with more intensity,” Koehler said.

Abington Heights junior forward Jackson Danzig scored five of his 12 points in the first quarter when the Comets took a 11-8 lead.

Methacton sophomore guard David Duda scored five points in the third quarter, when the Warriors outscored Abington Heights, 16-14, to cut their deficit to single digits.

Abington Heights senior center Seth Maxwell, who finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots, scored six in the third.

Warriors senior guard Patrick O’Neill scored to open the fourth quarter and trim Abington Heights’ lead to seven points, but Koehler answered with a basket.

“When they would hit a big shot, we’d come back with a bigger play,” Koehler said. “We just wanted to run through our plays and keep our heads focused.”

Comets sophomore forward George Tinsley scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter.

“I was able to score on a lot of backdoor plays,” Tinsley said. “When a defender turns his head, you have to make a move.”

Abington Heights defense forced Methacton (4-6) to commit 13 turnovers and limited the Warriors to 37 percent shooting from the field.

“We knew coming in that (Abington Heights) is a really tough defensive team,” Methacton head coach Jeff Derstine said. “They have length and athleticism and their perimeter defenders really get after you.

Abington Heights will travel to Matamoras to play Delaware Valley in a Lackawanna League game at 2 p.m. Jan. 7.

Abington Heights sophomore forward George Tinsley converts a layup during the Comets’ 54-40 win over Methacton in a non-league boys basketball game Dec. 27 in South Abington Township. Tinsley finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Boys-Hoops-Tinsley.jpg Abington Heights sophomore forward George Tinsley converts a layup during the Comets’ 54-40 win over Methacton in a non-league boys basketball game Dec. 27 in South Abington Township. Tinsley finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal Jackson Danzig contributed 12 points, six assists and five rebounds during Abington Heights’ 54-40 win over Methacton in a non-league boys basketball game Dec. 27 in South Abington Township. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Boys-Hoops-Danzig.jpg Jackson Danzig contributed 12 points, six assists and five rebounds during Abington Heights’ 54-40 win over Methacton in a non-league boys basketball game Dec. 27 in South Abington Township. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal Abington Heights sophomore guard Trey Koehler maneuvers for a layup around Methacton’s Jeff Woodward during the Comets 54-40 win in a non-league boys basketball game Dec. 27 in South Abington Township. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Boys-Hoops-Koehler.jpg Abington Heights sophomore guard Trey Koehler maneuvers for a layup around Methacton’s Jeff Woodward during the Comets 54-40 win in a non-league boys basketball game Dec. 27 in South Abington Township. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

