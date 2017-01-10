Olivia Baker’s game-winning basket leads Abington Heights over Scranton Prep

SCRANTON — Abington Heights fought back from a nine-point deficit and two serious offensive droughts Monday night.

The Lady Comets gave themselves 10.5 seconds to try to come up with a winning play.

They only needed about half of that.

Olivia Baker hit a 10-footer from the right baseline, off a Hannah Kowalski feed, with five seconds remaining to remain unbeaten in Lackawanna League Division 1 girls basketball play with a 33-32 victory over Scranton Prep at the Xavier Center.

“We like the ball in (Kowalski’s) hands, making decisions,” Abington Heights head coach Deanna Klingman said. “We knew they were going to help on her with dribble penetration.

“So, we said, ‘shooters, be ready to shoot the ball’. Ten seconds is a lot of time to get a shot off.”

Abington Heights had trailed since Claire Szymanski opened the second quarter with a 3-point basket for a 9-7 Scranton Prep lead.

Alessia Brunori rebounded a missed Classics free throw and Kowalski drew a foul on a drive to the basket to give Abington Heights possession under its offensive basket.

Klingman called timeout to set up the final possession.

The Lady Comets had trouble getting the ball in-bounds before Kowalski make a tough catch deep on the left wing.

She immediately went to work.

Kowalski beat one defender and headed toward the lane, drawing attention from other defenders and away from Baker. As Kowalski got to the foul line, she found Baker.

“Hannah drove to the basket and she passed it out to me,” Baker said. “No one else was around, so I really had time to set up my shot.

“It felt like everything froze.”

On a night when it twice went more than five minutes without scoring and once went 13:40 without a field goal, Abington Heights played with poise down the stretch.

The Lady Comets outscored the Classics 9-2 over the final 3:22 and 7-2 over the last 1:24 to pull out the win.

“The kids were very focused,” Klingman said. “We do end-of-game situations every day and it paid off.

“They were very calm in the last couple minutes of the game.”

The Lady Comets did not panic when they went without a basket from late in the first quarter until nearly the midway point of the third quarter.

“I think in the first half, we got the shots we wanted, wide-open shots,” Klingman said. “We didn’t hit any shots. That really put us in a hole going into the second half.

“At halftime, we told them, ‘your shots are going to start falling. Keep shooting the ball’.”

The defense also did its part for Abington Heights.

Kathleen Rose’s layup off a give-and-go with Devin Merritt with 6:30 left was the last basket of the game for Scranton Prep.

“We made some adjustments defensively to switch things up every other possession down the floor,” Klingman said. “The kids just gutted it out.”

Scranton Prep burned two timeouts in the second half when it could not get the ball in-bounds. That left the Classics without a timeout after the winning basket and they barely got the ball in play, never threatening to get a shot off.

The Lady Comets went 2-7 against a challenging non-league and tournament schedule, including a 46-35 loss to the Classics in the Lynett Memorial Tournament semifinals. They seemed to start showing progress just in time to try to defend their division title. Now, they have won three in a row to share the division lead with Scranton and have allowed just 25.7 points per game in the process.

Scranton Prep has lost four straight since the first meeting with Abington Heights and has dropped to 7-5 overall and 0-3 in the division.

Kowalski, who had four assists, and Grace Evans, who hit three 3-pointers in the last 11:10, each had nine points to lead Abington Heights. Brunori grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Rose had eight points, six rebounds and three assists while sharing team scoring honors for Scranton Prep with Holly Daveski.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AJ-Basketball.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-704-3941 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-704-3941 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.