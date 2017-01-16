Abington Gators split with Central Columbia in youth swim meet

SCRANTON — The Abington Gators boys team defeated the Central Columbia Blue Jays, 156-47, but the girls team lost, 126-103, in a Northeastern Pennsylvania Age Group Swim League meet Jan. 14.

BOYS

George Kwiecinski placed first in the 14U 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; Jason Casper finished first in the 10U 100-yard individual medley, and first in the 8U 50-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke; Kevin Guditus was first in the 12U 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke; Joshua Cuck placed first in the 8U 25-yard freestyle and second in the 50-yard freestyle; Ethan Scotch finished first in the 10U 50 and 100-yard freestyle; Kevin Noldy was first in the 12U 50 and 100-yard freestyle; Rion Murtaj placed first in the 14U 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Also, Judah Donnelly finished first in the 8U 25-yard butterfly and third in the 25-yard freestyle; Christopher Kelleher was first in the 10U 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard breaststroke; Hudson Brown placed first in the 14U 100-yard freestyle; Nathan Steenback finished first in the 14U 100-yard backstroke and second in the 50-yard freestyle; Daniel Casper was second in the 12U 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke; Joey Acla placed second in the 12U 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke; Nicholas Walko finished second in the 8U 25-yard butterfly; Ethan Grives was second in the 10U 50-yard backstroke and third in the 50-yard freestyle; Anthony Hanyon placed second in the 8U 25-yard breaststroke; Jackson Wentz finished third in the 12U 200-yard freestyle.

Also, Geoff Brock was third in the 12U 50-yard freestyle; Andrew LaQuintano placed third in the 12U 100-yard freestyle; Alec Allspaugh finished third in the 8U 25-yard backstroke; Mason Klimas was third in the 10U 50-yard backstroke; and Silvio Schiavone placed third in the 12U 50-yard backstroke.

The team of Brown, Steenback, Kwiecinski and Murtaj placed first in the 14U 200-yard medley relay. Brock, Acla, LaQuintano and Eric Moran finished first in the 12U 200-yard medley relay and Noldy, Guditus, Wentz and Daniel Casper were second. Klimas, Kelleher, Scotch and Grives were first in the 10U 200-yard medley relay. Allspaugh, Cuck, Donnelly and Hanyon placed first in the 8U 100-yard medley relay and Alexander Tserovski, Jason Monahan, Brayden McColligan and Walko were third.

Allspaugh, Cuck, Hanyon and Jason Casper finished first in the 8U 100-yard freestyle relay and Wade Nelson, Donnelly, Bobby Sheils and John R. Vachino were third. Kelleher, Grives, Klimas and Scotch were first in the 10U 200-yard freestyle relay. Daniel Casper, Acla, Guditus and Noldy placed first in the 12U 200-yard freestyle relay and Brock, Moran, Schiavone and Gabriel Stec were second. Steenback, Murtaj, Brown and Kwiecinski finished first in the 14U 200-yard freestyle relay.

GIRLS

Stella Kwiecinski placed first in the 10U 100-yard individual medley and third in the 50-yard butterfly; Allison Stanton finished first in the 8U 50-yard freestyle; Elizabeth Keisling was first in the 12U 100-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard freestyle; Allie Pettinato placed first in the 10U 50-yard backstroke, and third in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle; Kailey Rillstone finished first in the 12U 50-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-yard individual medley; Abby Brock was first in the 14U 100-yard breaststroke and second in the 200-yard individual medley.

Also, Samantha Barcia placed second in the 12U 100-yard individual medley and third in the 50-yard breaststroke; Audra Wimmer finished second in the 8U 25-yard freestyle and backstroke; Lilly Hufford was second in the 12U 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle; Lucy Earl placed second in the 12U 50-yard butterfly and 14U 100-yard backstroke, and third in the 14U 200-yard freestyle; Ava Kochmer finished second in the 8U 25-yard breaststroke and third in the 25-yard butterfly; Lilly Haggerty was third in the 12U 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 14U 100-yard freestyle.

Also, Jessie Noldy placed third in the 14U 50-yard freestyle; Brielle Wentz finished third in the 8U 50-yard freestyle; Veronica Matthies was third in the 10U 50-yard backstroke; Amelia Campbell placed third in the 12U 50-yard backstroke; Kara Rillstone finished third in the 8U 25-yard breaststroke and Gianna Vachino was third in the 10U 50-yard breaststroke.

Campbell, Brock, Earl and Keisling placed second in the 14U 200-yard medley relay. Noldy, Kailey Rillstone, Earl and Hufford finished first and Pettinato, Anna Flowers, Kwiecinski and Vachino were second in the 10U 200-yard medley relay. Hadley Pallman, Kochmer, Wimmer and Allison Stanton placed first and Isabella Rinaldi, Kara Rillstone, Lauren Stanton and Riley McColligan were second in the 8U 100-yard medley relay.

Pallman, Wentz, Allison Stanton and Wimmer finished first and Kochmer, Waverly Klimas, McColligan and Kara Rillstone were second in the 8U 100-yard free relay. Vachino, Veronica Matthies, Flowers and Kwiecinski were first and Catalina Matthies, Maya Koehler, Caitlin Chesna and Maggie Walko placed third in the 10U 200-yard freestyle relay. Earl, Haggerty, Campbell and Hufford were first in the 12U 200-yard freestyle relay and Brock, Noldy, Earl and Keisling placed second in the 14U 200-yard freestyle relay.

Information provided by the Abington Gators.

