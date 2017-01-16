Abington Journal sports calendar for the week of Jan. 18, 2017

Newton Recreation Center fall and winter hours, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through May 2017. The center is located at 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit. Info: Carol at 570-586-7808.

Introduction to the Japanese martial art of Aikido, classes meet Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. The class will help improve conditioning, balance, flexibility and self-defense skills. Cost: $15 per class. Info: John Palumbo at 570-587-5791.

Free Teen Fly Fishing Lessons, the set of nine lessons will be held every other Saturday morning, starting Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Scott Township municipal building. All equipment will be provided. The event is sponsored by the Lackawanna Valley Trout Unlimited. Info: 570-954-5042 or ffnepa@epix.net. Register can be completed at A&G Outfitters in Dickson City.

Keystone College winter softball clinics, hosted by Keystone College’s softball team on Jan. 28 in Keystone’s Gambal Athletic Center for youths, ages 8-18, of all abilities. Participants will learn the fundamentals and proper techniques from Keystone College’s coaching staff and players. Hitters will learn swing and bunting mechanics along with techniques taught by many Division I programs. Pitchers will learn warm-up and cool-down techniques, mechanics, and drills while defensive sessions will cover all positions and fielding mechanics. Cost: $35 per session, $95 for three sessions or $160 for five sessions. Register: http://bit.ly/2gbhda7. Info: Keystone College head softball coach Alison Ritter at 570-945-8239 or alison.ritter@keystone.edu.

Sandlot Softball Camp, begins Jan. 29 at the Sandlot Baseball Academy, 337 E. Gibson St., Scranton. The six-week camp for athletes ages 6-16 will be broken up into multiple groups by age. The clinics, held each Sunday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., will cover all aspects of the sport along with strength and speed training. Cost: $150. Info: CDD027@aol.com or 570-445-1155.

Keystone College baseball winter clinic, the sessions for players ages 6-13, will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 5, and 5 t0 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19 in the Gambal Athletic Center. The clinic guarantees 10 hours or four days of instruction, with the staff available to make up any missed time at another date. Private team clinics can be arranged for groups of 12 or more players. The fee for the four session clinic is $150 per individual and includes all four sessions. Info/register: Keystone College head baseball coach Jamie Shevchik at 570-945-8234 or jamie.shevchik@keystone.edu.

Christy Mathewson Little League baseball and softball signups, Jan. 31 6-8 p.m., Feb. 4 1-3 p.m. and Feb. 9 6-8 p.m. at the Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center, 179 College Ave., Factoryville for players residing in Clinton Township, Dalton, Factoryville, Fleetville, La Plume, Nicholson and West Abington Township. Players residing in Lake Winola, Falls Township and Overfield Township should sign up at the Lake Winola Fire Hall the same dates and times. Info: Phil Evans at 570-563-0223.

Abington Heights softball instructional clinic, Feb. 12 at the high school, 222 Noble Road, South Abington Township. Coaches and team members will provide hitting and fielding instruction from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and pitching instruction from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Girls from any school district are welcome to attend. Cost: $30. Info: Karen Kane at fanclub18411@gmail.com.

