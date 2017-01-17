High school sports roundup: Scranton Prep edges Abington Heights in key boys basketball game

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cavs edge Comets

Scranton Prep defeated Abington Heights, 54-51, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Jan. 11 in South Abington Township. George Tinsley led the Comets with 14 points, Jackson Danzig scored 11 and Trey Koehler added 10.

Eagles top Lions

Mountain View defeated Lackawanna Trail, 40-29, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Jan. 12 in Clinton Township. John Maier and Travis Ankoff each scored 11 points to lead Trail.

Bucks beat Lions

Dunmore defeated Lackawanna Trail, 60-27, in a Lackawanna League Division 3-4 crossover game Jan. 13 in Clinton Township. Ronnie Traver scored seven points to lead Trail. Travis Ankoff, Griffin Holmes and John Maier each added five for the Lions.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Invaders hold off Lady Comets

West Scranton defeated Abington Heights, 61-58, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Jan. 12 in South Abington Township. Hannah Kowalski lead Abington with 13 points. Alessia Brunori added 12 and Paris Koehler scored 11 for the Lady Comets.

Lady Bucks too much for Lady Lions

Dunmore defeated Lackawanna Trail, 61-16, in a Lackawanna League Division 3-4 crossover game Jan. 12 in Dunmore. Laurelann Penn had six points to lead Trail. Sarah Weisenfluh added five and Lexie Kwiatkowski scored four for the Lady Lions.

Lady Lions fall to Lady Invaders

West Scranton defeated Lackawanna Trail, 51-24, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-4 crossover game Jan. 14 in Scranton. Sarah Weisenfluh scored nine points to lead Trail. Laurelann Penn, Lexie Kwiatkowski and Cali Fauquier each added four for the Lady Lions.

Lady Raiders rout Lady Lions

Blue Ridge defeated Lackawanna Trail, 55-33, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Jan. 16 in New Milford. Allison Decker and Lexie Kwiatkowski each scored seven points to lead Trail.

Lady Comets crush Lady Hornets

Hannah Kowalski scored a game-high 21 points to help Abington Heights defeat Honesdale, 60-31, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game Jan. 16 in South Abington Township. Olivia Baker added 13 points for the Lady Comets.

TRACK AND FIELD

Comets athletes excel in meet

Abington Heights’ Katie Dammer placed first in the girls 800 and 1600 meter runs during the Run at the Rec Jan. 13 in Clarks Summit. Alex Scheuermann finished sixth in the 1600. Blanca Calvo was 13th, Anna Brock 29th and Alexa Boersma 31st in the 800. Shannon Baransky placed 20th, Destiny Moon was 27th and Andrea Ramirez 32nd in the 200 meter dash. Dani Beamish finished second, Baransky was 16th, Sky Smith 21st and Erika Beahan 27th in the 400 meter dash. Natalie Reed placed ninth in the 55 meter hurdles. Emily Clauss was fourth and Danielle Heine ninth in the 55 meter dash. Heine was 10th in the high jump and Zoey Rosensweet placed eighth in the shot put.

Dan Uhranowsky placed second in the 1600 meter run and fifth in the 400 meter dash. Kyle Burke finished first in the 800 meter run and third in the 1600 meter run. Ryan Siebecker was 16th and Stephen Haggerty 17th in the 1600 meter run. Jovan Mitchell finished eighth and Chris Schimelfenig 10th in the 400 meter dash. Noah Bolus placed 13th in the 3000 meter run and Quentin Nikl was ninth in the 55 meter hurdles. Connor Kryeski finished seventh, Kazimir Fantanaros was 12th, Noah Bolus 17th and Nick Klapatch 27th in the 800 meter run.

WRESTLING

Comets earn three wins

Abington Heights defeated Mahanoy, 40-27, Lackawanna Trail, 57-18, and Greater Nanticoke, 60-24, but lost to Valley View, 37-36, and Honesdale, 59-9, during the Trail Duals Jan. 14. Scott Jacoby and Logan Hivner had five wins for the Comets. Aidan Price and Adam Wellard had four wins, Jacob Rosenstein, Bill Peters and RJ Knott had three wins, Chris Langan, Noah Johnson, Ethan Mattox and Seth Drake had two wins, and Sam Northup and Sean Myers had one win for Abington Heights.

Lions pick up three wins

Lackawanna Trail defeated Greater Nanticoke, 48-27, Mountain View, 48-27, and Blue Ridge, 54-21, but lost to Mahanoy, 45-27, and Abington Heights, 57-18, during the Trail Duals Jan. 14. Tyler Baltrusaitis had five wins (three pins) and Cullen Ratchford had five wins (two pins) to lead Lackawanna Trail. Justin Ganser had four wins (three pins), Trent Ashley had three wins (two pins), Hunter Reynolds had three wins (one pin), Jacob Wescott and Carter Crook had three wins, Tom Kohinsky had two pins, Mark DeBree had two wins, and Cody Moyle, Jacob Brim and Colin Mulhern each had one win for the Lions.

Lions top Red Raiders

Lackawanna Trail defeated Blue Ridge, 36-28, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Jan. 16 in Clinton Township. Tyler Baltrusaitis, Jacob Wescott, Carter Crook, Hunter Reynolds, Cullen Ratchford and Colin Mulhern had wins for Trail.

Wildcats whip Lions

Western Wayne defeated Lackawanna Trail, 75-6, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 match Jan. 16 in Clinton Township. Justin Ganser won by pin for the Lions.

Abington Heights forward George Tinsley scored a team-high 14 points during the Comets 54-51 loss to Scranton Prep in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game Jan. 11 in South Abington Township. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Sports-Roundup-1.jpg Abington Heights forward George Tinsley scored a team-high 14 points during the Comets 54-51 loss to Scranton Prep in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game Jan. 11 in South Abington Township. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal Abington Heights forward Jackson Danzig, who finished with 11 points, attacks the rim during the Comets 54-51 loss to Scranton Prep in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game Jan. 11 in South Abington Township. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Sports-Roundup-2.jpg Abington Heights forward Jackson Danzig, who finished with 11 points, attacks the rim during the Comets 54-51 loss to Scranton Prep in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball game Jan. 11 in South Abington Township. Stephanie Walkowski | For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

