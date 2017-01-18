Lackawanna Trail’s offense sputters in boys basketball loss to Blue Ridge

CLINTON TWP. — Lackawanna Trail coach Christian Sunseri was pleased with the play of his team’s defense.

The team’s offense, however, is still a work in progress.

Blue Ridge held Trail scoreless in the first quarter and cruised to a 44-25 win over the Lions in a Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball game Tuesday night.

“We’ve really struggled to score in our last two league games,” Sunseri said. “We’re not making some shots and we’re a little impatient on the offensive end. We’re taking quick shots and it’s turning into transition (points) for other teams.”

Trail committed 30 turnovers and converted just seven of 39 shot attempts.

“Defensively, our goal is to hold teams to 45 points and we’ve done that our last two games,” Sunseri said. “Offensively, we just have to solve that puzzle.”

Blue Ridge (8-3, 2-1 Div.4) scored the first 12 points of the game before Lackawanna Trail’s John Maier gave the Lions their first points with a 3-pointer more than nine minutes into the contest.

Maier had nine points in the second quarter when Trail outscored Blue Ridge, 15-8, to cut the Lions deficit to five points at halftime.

The Red Raiders answered by scoring the first six and 15 of the 17 points in the third quarter to lead 35-17.

“The effort is there defensively, but if we don’t put the ball in the basket we’re not going to win,” Sunseri said. “We just need to be patient. I think some guys are forcing things because we’re not scoring and it’s hurting us. We have to work to find the best shot and I think that will help us.”

Jeff Morris led Blue Ridge with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

“He can score around the hoop and stretch the floor,” Blue Ridge coach Casey Jenkins said. “He’s a special player.”

Sam Cosmello had three points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Red Raiders.

Travis Ankoff contributed four points and seven rebounds for Lackawanna Trail. Anthony Berrios added four points and two steals for the Lions.

Lackawanna Trail (3-9, 1-2 Div. 4) will travel to play Susquehanna in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 20.

Lackawanna Trail guard John Maier scored a team-high nine points during the Lions 44-25 loss to Blue Ridge Jan. 17 in Clinton Township. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-LT-Basketball-Maier.jpg Lackawanna Trail guard John Maier scored a team-high nine points during the Lions 44-25 loss to Blue Ridge Jan. 17 in Clinton Township. Alice Stuffle | For Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail’s Jake Sanders goes up for a layup as Blue Ridge’s Kyle Donovan defends during a Lackawanna League Division 4 basketball game Jan. 17. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-LT-Basketball-Sanders.jpg Lackawanna Trail’s Jake Sanders goes up for a layup as Blue Ridge’s Kyle Donovan defends during a Lackawanna League Division 4 basketball game Jan. 17. Alice Stuffle | For Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail’s Ronnie Traver, who finished with two points and five rebounds, during through several Blue Ridge defenders during a Lackawanna League Division 4 basketball game Jan. 17. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-LT-Basketball-Traver.jpg Lackawanna Trail’s Ronnie Traver, who finished with two points and five rebounds, during through several Blue Ridge defenders during a Lackawanna League Division 4 basketball game Jan. 17. Alice Stuffle | For Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

