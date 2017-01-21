Abington Heights boys basketball players volunteer at St. Joseph’s Center

Members of the Abington Heights boys basketball team volunteered their time during the Christmas holiday at St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton. They spent a day at the baby pantry organizing clothing, setting up a toy and book area and rearranging the warehouse.

Members of the Abington Heights boys basketball team volunteered at St. Joseph’s Center. From left, Ryan Burke, Andrew Myers, Troy Kelleher, Jake Petty and Jack Nealon. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Basketball-Service-1.jpg Members of the Abington Heights boys basketball team volunteered at St. Joseph’s Center. From left, Ryan Burke, Andrew Myers, Troy Kelleher, Jake Petty and Jack Nealon. Submitted photos Members of the Abington Heights boys basketball team volunteered at St. Joseph’s Center. From left, Connor Kelleher, Drew Nealon, Trey Koehler, Andrew Keris, James Myers, Brad Bauman and Jackson Danzig. http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-AH-Basketball-Service-2.jpg Members of the Abington Heights boys basketball team volunteered at St. Joseph’s Center. From left, Connor Kelleher, Drew Nealon, Trey Koehler, Andrew Keris, James Myers, Brad Bauman and Jackson Danzig. Submitted photos