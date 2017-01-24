Abington Gators sweep Elk Lake Guppies in youth swim meet

The Abington Gators swept the Elk Lake Guppies in a Northeastern Pennsylvania Age Group Swim League meet Jan. 21. The boys team won, 125-95, and the girls team prevailed, 118-107.

In the girls meet, Amelia Campbell placed second in the 12U 200 freestyle and third in the 50 breaststroke, Stella Kwiecinski finished second in the 10U 100 individual medley and 50 butterfly, Gianna Vachino was third in the 10U 100 individual medley and 50 breaststroke, and Samantha Barcia placed second in the 12U 50 freestyle and third in the 100 individual medley.

Also, Audra Wimmer finished first in the 8U 25 and 50 freestyle, Allison Stanton was third in the 8U 25 freestyle, Veronica Matthies placed second in the 10U 50 backstroke, third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle, Elizabeth Keisling finished first in the 12U 50 freestyle and 14U 100 backstroke, and Abby Brock was first in the 14U 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Also, Diana Clegg placed first in the 12U 50 backstroke and second in the 14U 50 freestyle and 12U 100 freestyle, Anna Millett finished first in the 8U 25 butterfly and 25 breaststroke, Waverly Klimas was first in the 8U 25 backstroke and third in the 25 butterfly, Maisy Earl placed first in the 12U 50 butterfly, and Domenica A. Scott finished first in the 14U 100 butterfly.

Also, Lilly Hufford was third in the 12U 100 freestyle, Kailey Rillstone placed second in the 14U 100 freestyle and 12U 50 breaststroke, Hadley Pallman finished third in the 8U 25 backstroke, and Maggie Walko was first in the 10U 50 backstroke.

The girls 8U 100 medley (Pallman, Millett, Wimmer, Stanton), 8U 100 freestyle (Millett, Pallman, Stanton, Wimmer), 14U 200 medley (Campbell, Brock, Scott, Keisling) and 14U 200 freestyle (Brock, Barcia, Scott, Keisling) relay teams placed first. The 10U 200 medley (Matthies, Flowers, Kwiecinski, Vachino), 10U 200 freestyle (Vachino, Walko, Flowers, Kwiecinski), 12U 200 medley (Clegg, Rillstone, Earl, Hufford) and 12U 200 freestyle (Rillstone, Earl, Hufford, Campbell) teams placed second. The 12U 200 medley (Delilah McKnight, Barcia, Lilly Haggerty, Walko) team placed third.

In the boys meet, Jackson Wentz placed first in the 12U 200 freestyle, Ethan Scotch finished first in the 10U 100 individual medley and 50 butterfly, Kevin Guditus was first in the 12U 100 individual medley and 50 breaststroke, Thomas Scott placed first in the 12U 50 butterfly and second in the 100 individual medley, and Jason Casper finished first in the 8U 25 freestyle and 25 breaststroke.

Also, Joshua Cuck was first in the 8U 50 freestyle and second in the 25 freestyle, Geoffrey Stanton placed second in the 10U 50 and 100 freestyle, Christopher Kelleher finished second in the 10U 50 breaststroke and third in the 50 freestyle, Daniel Casper was first in the 12U 100 freestyle and 50 backstroke and second in the 50 freestyle, and Geoff Brock placed third in the 12U 50 freestyle.

Also, Hudson Brown finished first in the 14U 100 backstroke and second in the 50 freestyle, Judah Donnelly was first in the 8U 25 butterfly and Brayden McColligan was third, Derek Williams placed first in the 8U 25 backstroke and second in the 50 freestyle, Eric Moran finished third in the 12U 100 freestyle and 50 breaststroke, and Nathan Steenback was second in the 14U 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke.

Also, Alec Allspaugh placed third in the 8U 25 backstroke and 25 breaststroke, Silvio Schiavone finished third in the 12U 50 backstroke, and Joey Acla was second in the 12U 50 breaststroke.

The boys 8U 100 medley (Allspaugh, Cuck, Donnelly, Anthony Hanyon), 8U 100 freestyle (Cuck, Allspaugh, Hanyon, Donnelly), 10U 200 freestyle (Kelleher, Scotch, Jason Casper, Stanton), 10U 200 medley (Jason Casper, Kelleher, Scotch, Stanton), 12U 200 medley (Brock, Acla, Scott, Guditus) and 12U 200 freestyle (Acla, Brock, Scott, Guditus) relay teams placed first.

The 14U 200 medley (Brown, Steenback, Daniel Casper, Andrew LaQuintano) relay team placed second. The 8U 100 medley (Williams, John R. Vachino, Bobby Sheils, Wade Nelson) and 8U 100 freestyle (Nelson, Williams, Sheils, Vachino) relay teams placed third.

