Abington Heights junior high wrestling team continues winning ways

The Abington Heights junior high wrestling team defeated Wallenpaupack, 77-6, Jan. 19 and Honesdale, 80-16, Jan. 20.

During the victory over Wallenpaupack, Grant McGinley, Sal Schiavone, Ty Wilmot, James Brown, Julian Blanco, Gavin Drake and Tre Kerrigan had pins for the Comets. Brandon Grogan and Oliver Egan won by major decision; Hutch Lynott, Richard Padula and Ben Arendt won by decision; and Cade Kroptavich, Shea Perry and Cole Kroptavich won by forfeit.

In the win over Honesdale, Cole Kroptavich, Jake Scott, Grogan, Schiavone, Wilmot, Egan, Griffin McGinley, Drake, Kerrigan and Perry won by pin for the Comets. Lynott won by technical fall, Blanco won by decision, and Grant McGinley and Cade Kroptavich won by forfeit.

