Alley Cats Bowling League scores for the week of Jan. 24, 2017

Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of Jan. 24:
Team Standings: Panthers-12, Manx-11, Calicos-10, Wildcats-9, Bobcats-8, Lynx-7, Siamese-4, Tigers-3
High Individual Game: Bette Connell-179, Anna Aten and Maxine Gilligan-168, Barb Borek and Toni Jones-166
High Individual Series: Anna Aten-477, Bette Connell-459, Maxine Gilligan-454
High Team Game: Panthers-710, Calicos-708, Siamese-696
High Team Series: Lynx-1975, Calicos-1947, Panthers-1885
Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.