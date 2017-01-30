Posted on by

Alley Cats Bowling League scores for the week of Jan. 24, 2017


For Abington Journal

Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of Jan. 24:

Team Standings: Panthers-12, Manx-11, Calicos-10, Wildcats-9, Bobcats-8, Lynx-7, Siamese-4, Tigers-3

High Individual Game: Bette Connell-179, Anna Aten and Maxine Gilligan-168, Barb Borek and Toni Jones-166

High Individual Series: Anna Aten-477, Bette Connell-459, Maxine Gilligan-454

High Team Game: Panthers-710, Calicos-708, Siamese-696

High Team Series: Lynx-1975, Calicos-1947, Panthers-1885

Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.

Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.

