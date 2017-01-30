Alley Cats Bowling League scores for the week of Jan. 24, 2017

Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of Jan. 24:

Team Standings: Panthers-12, Manx-11, Calicos-10, Wildcats-9, Bobcats-8, Lynx-7, Siamese-4, Tigers-3

High Individual Game: Bette Connell-179, Anna Aten and Maxine Gilligan-168, Barb Borek and Toni Jones-166

High Individual Series: Anna Aten-477, Bette Connell-459, Maxine Gilligan-454

High Team Game: Panthers-710, Calicos-708, Siamese-696

High Team Series: Lynx-1975, Calicos-1947, Panthers-1885

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ABJ-Bowling.jpg

For Abington Journal

Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.

Information provided by the Alley Cats Bowling League.