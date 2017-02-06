Posted on by

Abington-area residents among Keystone College athletes recognized for academics


Shelby Croasdale and Hannah Richner, both of Nicholson, Dana Carey, of Tunkhannock, and Kristen Hlavaty, of Scott Township, were part of a record 53 Keystone College student-athletes named to the Colonial States Athletic Conference’s (CSAC) Fall 2016 All-Academic Team.

The CSAC All-Academic Team recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.20 or better during their semester of competition, while using a full season of eligibility as determined by the NCAA.

Carey, a senior member of the volleyball team, is majoring in Sport & Recreation Management.

Croasdale, a junior member of the field hockey team, is majoring in Social Sciences.

Hlavaty, a freshman member of the women’s soccer team, is enrolled in the Pre-Physician’s Assistant program.

Richner, a freshman member of the women’s soccer team, is majoring in Public Health.

Information provided by Keystone College.

