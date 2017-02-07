Abington Heights grad scores career-high to help Marywood win 10th straight

LANGHORNE — Abington Heights graduate Catie Nealon scored a career-high 20 points Feb. 4 to help Marywood University defeat Cairn University, 73-35, in a Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) game.

With the win, the Pacers set a school record for the longest women’s basketball winning streak in the program’s 43-year history with 10 consecutive victories.

Nealon connected on 6 of 10 3-point shot attempts. She added five assists, three steals and five rebounds. All 20 of Nealon’s points came in the first three quarters. She scored 19 against Clarks Summit University four days earlier.

The Pacers (15-6, 11-1 CSAC) have ensured a spot in the CSAC p layoffs for the ninth straight season.

For Abington Journal

Information provided by Marywood University.

