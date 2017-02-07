Abington Heights’ Corey Justave signs to play football at Kutztown University

Abington Heights senior lineman Corey Justave signed his National Letter of Intent Feb. 1 to attend Kutztown University on a partial football scholarship. From left, first row, Greg Justave, Abington Heights assistant coach and Corey’s father; Corey Justave; and Lisa Justave, Corey’s mother. Second row, Andrew Snyder, Abington Heights High School principal; Joe Repshis, Abington Heights head coach; Dave Holley, Abington Heights assistant coach; and Randy Hanyon, Abington Heights athletic director.

http://theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ABJ-AH-Justave.jpg Submitted photo